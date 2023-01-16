Robin Frijns Shares Update Following Successful Operation

Robin Frijns endured a season opener to forget at the Mexico City E-Prix, with the Dutchman having ended the weekend in hospital, following a nasty crash on the opening lap of the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

The ABT CUPRA Formula E Team driver struggled all weekend in Mexico City, with the former Envision Racing driver having languished towards the back throughout Free Practice and Qualifying. Frijns attempted to make up some places on the opening lap of the race; however, his M9Electro weirdly went straight into the back of Norman Nato at the Turn Nine/Ten chicane, resulting in Frijns’ steering snapping on him incredibly harshly.

Frijns’ left hand remained on the steering wheel as it began to snap on him, as his car uncontrollably slammed straight into the barrier on the outside of Turn Ten. It was shortly announced during the race that’d he been sent to hospital after fracturing his hand and would require surgery. Frijns has since revealed himself that the five-hour operation has been successfully completed, after sharing an update of his condition via his Instagram account.

“Hello everyone!” Frijns wrote.

“Little update: Unfortunately I suffered a fractured hand and fractured wrist. Had a five hour operation as my hand was fractured in several places. Will travel home soon and will start my recovery. Early days to say when I am back but I will be back soon. Wanted to thank medical team of @fiaformulae for their great work. And my team @abtmotorsport for their support.

“Thanks for all the messages I received from everyone! Can’t thank everyone enough for their support. I will be back.”

Given the extent of his injuries it is highly unlikely that he’ll be fit in time for the Diriyah E-Prix in just under a fortnight, with it also being the first double-header of Season Nine. With that in mind, attention will soon turn to ABT Cupra, to discover who will be used to fill in for the injured Dutchman.