Formula E

ABT CUPRA’s Thomas Biermaier: ‘Steps are small’ but team are ‘going in the right direction’

Credit: Sam Bloxham courtesy of FIA Formula E

ABT CUPRA Formula E Team boss Thomas Biermaier has revealed how “proud” he is of “each individual” within the German outfit, as the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues to be an incredibly challenging one.

ABT’s return to Formula E has perhaps been even more difficult than they ever imagined, with the team having already suffered three retirements from the first three races of the season. After Robin Frijns crashed out at the season opener, Nico Mueller retired from both races at the Diriyah double-header, to further add to the team’s poor start to the year. The only upside of Diriyah was how well rookie Kelvin van der Linde did whilst replacing Frijns, with the Dutchman having been ruled out for the bulk of the season.

This weekend’s inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix, though, presents ABT CUPRA with a great opportunity to finish higher up the order, given that the Hyderabad Street Circuit is new for everybody. Biermaier knows how tough things are for his side at the moment but recognises that they are “going in the right direction”, even if the “steps are small”

“Our entire team, all mechanics, engineers and race drivers, are used to success. Now we’re facing a whole new challenge, and I’m proud of how each individual is taking on this task. Everyone is working as hard as they can in their own area to make sure we catch up soon. With Formula E’s tight calendar, the steps are small at the moment, but they are going in the right direction. We’re going to India with exactly the same spirit.”

Biermaier also gave van der Linde a special mention ahead of this weekend, with the South African having been thrown into “ice cold water” in Diriyah.

“We didn’t throw Kelvin into cold water in Saudi Arabia, but into ice cold water – and yet he did a great job. Not only on the track, but also in his feedback and work with the engineers. He should also go into the race in India without any pressure and enjoy Formula E for now.”

