Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole yet again, Johnson and Pastrana lock in

If you placed a bet saying anyone besides Hendrick Motorsports would win the Daytona 500 pole, you might be delusional.

Hendrick cars swept the top three in Wednesday night’s qualifying for the second year in a row, with Alex Bowman clearing defending pole-sitter Kyle Larson by over a tenth of a second. Besides being his third career Daytona 500 pole after 2018 and 2021, Bowman has qualified on the front row a record six years in a row.

A Chevrolet has won the race pole every year since 2013, while a Hendrick car or a technical partner has done so for the past nine editions.

“I don’t really feel like I tried to do anything different than the other guys,” Bowman said in his post-qualifying press conference. He had signed a contract extension with Hendrick through 2026 earlier in the day. “Just try to kind of let the race car go where it wants and not bind it up.

“As a driver, really all you can do is get the best launch you can, hit your shift points right, try to run the best you can, not mess it up. Glad I didn’t mess it up. I was kind of just letting the race car go where it wanted to.”

The ten-car second round of qualifying exclusively consisted of Chevrolets and Fords, with every Hendrick driver but Chase Elliott advancing. Kyle Busch of Richard Childress Racing was the lone non-Hendrick Chevrolet in Round #2, but had his time disallowed after going below the double yellow line. Aric Almirola led the six Fords who cracked the second round in fourth.

Toyota’s Bubba Wallace barely missed out on Round #2 after qualifying eleventh, just .001 behind tenth-placed Harrison Burton. While no Toyotas made the second round, Wallace’s 23XI Racing team-mate Travis Pastrana had plenty of reason to celebrate as he qualified twenty-fifth to guarantee himself a spot in the race as the second-best car without a charter.

Credit: Legacy Motor Club

By locking himself on qualifying time, Pastrana is set to make his Cup Series début despite having last run a superspeedway race in the Xfinity Series in 2013.

“I shifted a little bit early on two and didn’t lift enough shifting to fifth so I had to double let go and I thought I just blew it,” recalled Pastrana. “I look at Bubba’s time and the car definitely had a little bit more. This team helped me to get there and like Kurt (Busch) just told me, now it’s time to learn. We’ll go to work tomorrow and then we’re in the 500, so cool.

“We’ll party Sunday night, but this is a huge weight off my shoulders. I begged, bartered, and did everything but stealing from everyone to be here.”

Also making the race on time was Jimmie Johnson in twenty-third, boasting the opposite of Pastrana’s lack of Cup experience as a seven-time series champion and twice-500 winner. Incidentally, Johnson’s Cup successes came in the #48 that Bowman currently drives.

“Came down here for my rookie season when the #48 team was just started up. We had to get in through qualifying. That was a very stressful moment. So I’ve kind of fallen back on that experience, although it was twenty-something years ago now,” said Johnson. “There was a different feeling knowing there’s something bad that can happen, you might not be in the race. Did have that sense at the (Indianapolis) 500.

“But once I rolled off pit lane, fortunately that went away. That’s my first time in a plate car with this new Next Gen car. The experience was way different than I anticipated. The ride quality was much rougher. I didn’t know if that was supposed to happen or not.

“Then when I pulled it into fifth gear, which is weird to go to fifth gear, the drag of the vehicle, the rpm dropped really far. I didn’t know that was normal, so the entire lap I made around, I thought something was potentially wrong with the car. The RPM was really low, didn’t feel very fast. Once I crossed the finish line, I heard we had a good lap. It was stressful out there, more stressful than I intended it to be.”

With Johnson and Pastrana locked in, only two spots remain for the four non-chartered cars still hoping to make the race. Zane Smith was the highest qualifier of the four in twenty-ninth ahead of Austin Hill (thirty-second) and Chandler Smith (forty-first), while Conor Daly was unable to set a time after an electrical short burned a hole in his car’s oil line.

Daly, who told The Checkered Flag on Friday that he hoped to race alongside his close friends Pastrana and Johnson, will have to beat Hill in their Duel race on Thursday to qualify.

Qualifying results

Round #1

Position Number Driver Team Manufacturer Best Time Best Speed (mph) Margin 1 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 49.717 181.025 Leader 2 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 49.869 180.473 + 0.152 3 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 49.870 180.469 + 0.153 4 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 49.881 180.429 + 0.164 5 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 49.903 180.35 + 0.186 6 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 49.920 180.288 + 0.203 7 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 49.926 180.267 + 0.209 8 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 49.927 180.263 + 0.210 9 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 49.965 180.126 + 0.248 10 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 49.996 180.014 + 0.279 11 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 49.997 180.011 + 0.280 12 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 50.022 179.921 + 0.305 13 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 50.031 179.888 + 0.314 14 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 50.033 179.881 + 0.316 15 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 50.038 179.863 + 0.321 16 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 50.042 179.849 + 0.325 17 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 50.088 179.684 + 0.371 18 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 50.091 179.673 + 0.374 19 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 50.107 179.616 + 0.390 20 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 50.108 179.612 + 0.391 21 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 50.140 179.497 + 0.423 22 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 50.182 179.347 + 0.465 23 84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 50.202 179.276 + 0.485 24 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 50.205 179.265 + 0.488 25 67 Travis Pastrana 23XI Racing Toyota 50.208 179.254 + 0.491 26 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 50.236 179.154 + 0.519 27 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 50.280 178.998 + 0.563 28 42 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 50.296 178.941 + 0.579 29 36 Zane Smith * Front Row Motorsports Ford 50.318 178.862 + 0.601 30 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 50.332 178.813 + 0.615 31 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 50.346 178.763 + 0.629 32 62 Austin Hill * Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 50.375 178.66 + 0.658 33 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 50.413 178.525 + 0.696 34 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 50.504 178.204 + 0.787 35 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 50.583 177.925 + 0.866 36 78 B.J. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 50.609 177.834 + 0.892 37 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 50.799 177.169 + 1.082 38 15 Riley Herbst* Rick Ware Racing Ford 50.891 176.849 + 1.174 39 77 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 51.045 176.315 + 1.328 40 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 51.053 176.287 + 1.336 41 13 Chandler Smith * Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 51.422 175.022 + 1.705 42 50 Conor Daly * The Money Team Racing Chevrolet N/A N/A N/A Odd-positioned cars in Duel #1, even in Duel #2

Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year

* – Ineligible for Cup points

Bold – Open car that is locked in

Underscore – Open car, have to qualify on Duel result

