Breaking News: Mahindra Racing and ABT CUPRA Withdraw from Cape Town E-Prix

Mahindra Racing have announced that all Mahindra-powered cars will be withdrawn from this weekend’s Cape Town E-Prix, as a result of a safety concern with their rear suspension, meaning the ABT CUPRA Formula E Team are also having to leave the E-Prix.

It marks a heartbreaking end to Kelvin van der Linde‘s home E-Prix, with the South African having hailed being at his home race as a “dream come true”. Mahindra and ABT CUPRA’s withdrawal means van der Linde, Lucas di Grassi, Oliver Rowland and Nico Mueller will take no further action at Cape Town. All four drivers had completed Free Practice Two, before not taking part in qualifying.

ABT CUPRA revealed the news on social media, where they announced: “Mahindra Racing Formula E team have confirmed their withdrawal from the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship qualifying sessions and race in Cape Town due to rear suspension safety concerns. A thorough investigation on the suspension elements of the Mahindra M9Electro race cars will take place on the team’s return to the UK. This decision also affects their customer team ABT CUPRA Formula E Team. The safety of our drivers and extended teams is of utmost important at this point in time.”