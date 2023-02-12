Codie Rohrbaugh returning for Daytona Trucks

CR7 Motorsports will be a multi-truck operation for the first time in their history, even if for just a one-off. On Thursday, the team announced owner Codie Rohrbaugh will pilot the newly opened #97 Chevrolet Silverado RST in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway, where he will partner up with the full-time #9 piloted by Colby Howard.

“Surprise! Codie will be back behind the wheel at Daytona in a second @nascar_trucks entry for CR7 Motorsports,” posted the team on social media. “He will be piloting the #97 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet.”

Rohrbaugh and his family founded the team, also known as Grant County Mulch Racing, in 2014 before moving up to the Trucks in 2018. He competed sporadically before contesting much of the 2020 slate after barely losing out in a three-wide sprint to the finish at Daytona. Another top five came at Talladega later that year.

Despite another top ten at the 2021 Daytona race, he only ran seven more races and crashed out of the final four. Instead, he opted to let Grant Enfinger—who ironically defeated him for the 2020 Daytona win—drive the truck in nine races, during which he scored a fourth at COTA, while Howard made three starts himself. Rohrbaugh stepped aside entirely in 2022 as Blaine Perkins contested the full schedule and finished twenty-ninth in points. Howard joined the team for 2023 as Perkins moved into the Xfinity Series.

Rohrbaugh has also competed in the ARCA Menards Series for CR7 with seven top tens in twenty career starts.

The #97 was last used in the Truck Series by Jesse Little‘s family team until 2020.