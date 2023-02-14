Despite fire, Reaume Brothers Racing enters Daytona with Jason White

In late January, Reaume Brothers Racing‘s shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, suffered a fire that resulted in three crewmen being treated for injuries. Despite the predicament, the team will press forward with contesting the full 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. One of their two trucks, the #34 piloted by Jason White, will sport a tribute to the Mooresville Fire-Rescue department for their work in extinguishing the blaze by way of a fire-based livery at Friday’s season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

White, not to be confused with another Jason White also competing in the Daytona Truck race, has raced sporadically in the Truck Series for RBR since 2018 including the last four races at Daytona. Despite failing to qualify in his first try in 2019, he scored the team’s third and most recent top ten to date at the 2020 edition. Outside of Daytona, he has also attempted the three most recent rounds at Talladega, where he missed the 2022 race, as well as Phoenix and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The latter effectively serves as White’s home race as a Canadian, though his hometown is on the other side of the country.

For 2023, White will also continue competing in the ARCA Menards Series opener at Daytona, this time for Jeff McClure after spending the last four years with Fast Track Racing. He recorded top twenties in all four tries to date including a sixth in 2020.

The #34 is technically one of two fire-themed liveries at Daytona as FDNY Racing is entered with Bryan Dauzat. FDNY, consisting of volunteers from the Fire Department of New York, features a fire truck-like appearance on their #28.

“I am really happy to have Jason back for a fifth straight year,” said team owner Josh Reaume. “We have a great relationship and it is always great to see how much he has improved each year when he runs here at Daytona.

“I also can’t express how thankful I am to the Mooresville Fire Department for how fast they responded to our call. I believe it was under five minutes, which was absolutely crucial, for not only my team and their safety, but for how much they were able to save inside the building and the building itself. I know that every minute, actually, every second, counts in situations like this, so I feel very fortunate that Mooresville FD was as responsive, prepared and professional throughout the entire crisis.”

Despite the fire, RBR is gearing up for a busy 2023 in which they have a new alliance with Ford while Mason Massey contests the full Truck season in the #33. The team is also involved with a new Cup Series outfit Finishline Motorsports, who plans to run their first race at Phoenix.