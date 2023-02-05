Formula E Announce Greenko as Hyderabad E-Prix Title Sponsor

With just a week to go until the first ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India, it has been announced that Greenko, a leading Indian renewable energy company will be the title sponsor of the Hyderabad E-Prix.

It looks set to be an incredible weekend in Hyderabad, with it being Mahinda Racing‘s first ever home race, as well as somewhat of a home race for Jaguar TCS Racing, who’s title partner is Indian multinational information technology company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The Greenko Group were founded back in 2006 and have gone on to become a world leader in decarbonisation and energy transition, to the extent where they will fully power the entire E-Prix with renewable energy. In doing so, they’ll be supporting Formula E’s net zero carbon strategy and RE100 commitment to achieve one-hundred percent renewable energy for the series.

Greenko Group Founder Anil Chalamalasetty is “delighted” that the company are partnering with the all-electric series for what will be an “iconic” weekend, at one of the “world’s greenest cities”.

“We are delighted to be partnering with an iconic race, India’s first ever Formula E World Championship in association with the Govt of Telangana and FIA, with support from the Govt of India. We are committed to combat climate change and lead the way for global decarbonisation. Greenko will be powering the entire 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix event with renewable energy, making it first of its kind Net Zero event in the world on this scale.

“I am excited that one of the world’s greenest cities will host the greenest race, under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Minister K T Rama Rao. We look forward to witness history in the making, as India drives towards a sustainable future on 11 February 2023 on the streets of Hyderabad.”

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, is pleased to “welcome” Greenko into the championship’s family for what will be a “historic” moment for the series, with it set to be a “milestone event” for motorsport in India.

“We welcome Greenko as sponsor of this historic first Formula E race in India. The 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix promises to be a milestone event for motorsport fans across India, and for fans tuning in around the world. Greenko will have a global platform to showcase their sustainability credentials as Hyderabad joins iconic world cities such as London, Berlin, Diriyah, Mexico City, Rome and Monaco in hosting the pinnacle of electric motor racing.”