Jaguar Announce New Supplier Partnership Ahead of Title Sponsor’s Home Race

This weekend’s fourth round of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is certainly a significant one for Jaguar TCS Racing and their title partner TCS, with it being the first-ever all-electric race in India.

The Hyderabad E-Prix is the first of three consecutive rounds situated at a new host city, with this weekend’s just so happening to be a home race for TCS. It marks an incredibly exciting run of races for Formula E, with Jaguar hoping to go particularly well this weekend. The side enter the weekend following a very productive double-header in Diriyah, where Sam Bird claimed a podium and a fourth-place finish, whilst Mitch Evans finished tenth and seventh.

The side certainly found something in Saudi Arabia, with the hope being that they can carry what they learnt at the double-header into this weekend. As well as this weekend being their title partner’s home race, Team Principal James Barclay has proudly announced that Jaguar have partnered up with revolutionary paint company AERO. AERO’s self-healing film system is actually used on the I-TYPE 6, with the company having a prime focusing on “pushing for environmental sustainability”.

Barclay is incredibly excited for the weekend ahead, with it meaning a “huge amount” to the side given that India is the home of TCS.

“Ever since the 2023 race calendar was announced, Hyderabad has been one of the tracks that the whole team has been looking forward to. The next three race locations are new in Formula E and we enjoy the challenge of new circuits as a team. Hyderabad is a new opportunity for our drivers and engineers to take on and importantly it’s also a home race for Tata and our title partner, TCS. It means a huge amount to us as a proud part of the Tata Group to race in India.

“We are also pleased to announce our new partnership with AERO ahead of this weekend, and we’re immensely excited to be racing with a partner focused on performance but also setting new benchmarks in sustainability.”

James E. McGuire Jr, CEO of AERO Sustainable Material Technology, added on Barclay’s comments and highlighted how AERO push for environmental stability, with the company seemingly being an excellent addition to the Jaguar family.

“AERO has always been a great fit in motorsport, providing lightweight performance, durability, and aesthetic value. Moreover, our patent and patent-pending technologies and manufacturing processes have greatly reduced or eliminated the environmental impacts of traditional spray applied paints, making it an obvious solution for anyone pushing for environmental sustainability and circularity.

“We have a great partner in Jaguar TCS Racing as they compete in Formula E, the world’s first net zero carbon sport. Our performance differentiators will deliver a positive impact to their mission to field the ‘lightest, fastest, and most efficient electric Jaguar race car’.”