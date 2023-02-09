Jake Dennis: Avalanche Andretti ‘focused’ on ensuring the ‘points keep coming’

Jake Dennis is hoping for yet more points this weekend at the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix, with the British driver having started the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in sublime fashion.

The Avalanche Andretti Formula E driver has been one of the stars of the Gen3 era so far, with Dennis having won the season opener, before coming second at both races in Diriyah just under a fortnight ago. The strong start to the season has put the Brit second in the Drivers’ Championship, with himself and Pascal Wehrlein having cemented themselves as the early title favourites.

This weekend, though, presents a very different challenge, with it being Formula E’s first visit to India, meaning it’s a new circuit for everybody. This could result in a slightly different order given that everyone is entering the weekend with zero-experience of the Hyderabad Street Circuit, which Dennis has labelled as being “quite fast and flowing’ based on the simulator.

Dennis is hopeful that he can continue his “momentum” and claim another strong result this weekend, and hopefully reclaim the championship lead.

“I’m excited to be heading to India for the fourth race of the year. I think it’s going to be really interesting as the track looks quite fast and flowing which should hopefully play into our hands. It will be my first time in India too, so I’m looking forward to experiencing the culture and the country itself.

“We’ve been hard at work preparing for the race in the simulator and we’re hoping to keep this momentum going forwards. With three podiums in a row, everyone is focused and working hard to ensure the points keep coming.”

“It looks set to be a proper street track” – André Lotterer

On the other side of the Andretti garage, it’s been a mixed start to the season for André Lotterer. The German has on the whole settled into his new team well, but struggled at the Diriyah double-header.

After finishing fourth at the first race of the season, Lotterer went on to finish ninth at the opening race in Saudi Arabia, before finishing outside the points in the second race of that weekend. Whilst he’s performed well in all three races this season, his big issue in Diriyah was qualifying, where he was towards the bottom of the grid.

Looking ahead to this weekend, Lotterer is “looking forward” to racing at the first of three consecutive new venues, with this weekend’s circuit itself looking like a venue which will allow “some high top speeds”.

“I’m very much looking forward to racing in India, it’s always exciting to go to a new track. From what we have seen in the simulator it looks set to be a proper street track with some high speed sections where we can reach some high top speeds. From the first three races it’s clear that we have a good package so we’re hoping for another good weekend. I’m excited to experience India and hopefully see a lot of new Formula E fans.”