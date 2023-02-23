Formula E

Jake Dennis Targeting ‘Big Points’ After ‘Misfortune in India’

Credit: Sam Bloxham courtesy of FIA Formula E

Jake Dennis is hoping to reduce the gap to Pascal Wehrlein in the Drivers’ Championship this weekend, at the fifth round of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in South Africa.

This weekend will see the second consecutive inaugural race, with the first ever Cape Town E-Prix set to be the fastest on the calendar. With a month’s break to follow this weekend, Dennis will be keen to take some good momentum into the break, especially with his recent round in India having been a disaster. After starting eleventh, Dennis had recovered into the points places, before being hit heavily late on by René Rast.

As a result of the collision, he dropped to the bottom of the field in sixteenth, allowing Wehrlein to extend his lead in the standings to eighteen points. Falling further behind this weekend would be disastrous for Dennis, with the British driver being aware that he needs to “turnaround” his “misfortune” from Hyderabad.

“We’re aiming to turnaround our misfortune in India and come away with some big points.”

On the other side of the Avalanche Andretti Formula E garage, André Lotterer is looking forward to the sport’s first trip to South Africa, with the event set to be “great to watch”. Lotterer recovered well in India to finish in ninth, despite having started twentieth.

He’ll be targeting more points this weekend as Andretti push to reclaim the lead of the Constructors’ Championship, from the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

“From what I’ve seen the location looks stunning and the racing will be great to watch for everyone.”

