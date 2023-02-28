Jay Penske: Back-to-back podiums ‘confirms our performance’

Last weekend’s inaugural Cape Town E-Prix was overall a successful one for DS Penske, with Jean-Éric Vergne having narrowly missed out on back-to-back victories in the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The Frenchman has thrown himself into title contention, after both Pascal Wehrlein and Jake Dennis failed to score any points. Vergne’s second place finish last Saturday saw him close the gap to Wehrlein to thirty points, with DS Penske having also moved up to fifth in the Constructors’ Championship, marking a successful couple of rounds for the Americans.

Reigning World Champion Stoffel Vandoorne had a mixed weekend, with his qualifying having been ruined by a red flag in the closing minutes of his group. He started outside the top ten as a result, yet managed to recover to claim seventh, securing him some solid points. Vandoorne still finds himself outside the top ten in the Drivers’ Championship, meaning he still has plenty of work to do to get himself into the fight at the front.

Despite Vandoorne’s title woes, DS Penske are certainly getting stronger at each E-Prix, with Team Principal Jay Penske hoping that his team can “keep that momentum” and continue to push in “the right direction”.

“Seeing JEV on the podium twice in a row confirms our performance, he’s done a fantastic job and moreover, shows his skills to adapt quickly to the fastest track of the calendar. I’m confident Stoffel’s fortunes will turn around very soon too, he fought hard and drove a great race to end in the points. Well done to the whole team, we are definitely on the right direction and we need to keep that momentum.”