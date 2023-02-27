NASCAR Xfinity Series

John Hunter Nemechek closes out 2-mile Auto Club with PAG 300 win

Credit: Logan Riely/Getty Images

Due to a rainout on Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series became the final division to hold a race on Auto Club Speedway in its two-mile configuration. A twelve-lap dash to the finish meant John Hunter Nemechek would be the last to stand in a larger Victory Lane before future celebrations took place in smaller confines of a half-mile short track.

Nemechek held off an onslaught of Chevrolets led by JR MotorsportsSam Mayer and Justin Allgaier to score his third career win in the Xfinity Series and second for Joe Gibbs Racing.

After nearly winning the opener at Daytona, Nemechek started on the front row alongside victor Austin Hill. The lead would change hands twenty-three times, the third most for a non-superspeedway race in Xfinity Series history, among nine drivers.

“I’ve peaked too early in years past, so hopefully we can keep the ball rolling all year long,” said Nemechek. “I’m confident in this whole team, confident in all of our guys—everyone at JGR, the motor shop, Toyota, TRD—just can’t thank everyone enough. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and the plan of stepping back to move back up the ranks is paying off so far.

“To write my name in history as the final winner at this two-mile oval, what a great place. You can run all of the lanes. You slip and slide around. The seams are treacherous, but after Kyle (Busch) won, there’s been a lot of doubt, I feel like, from fans about Ben (Beshore) coming back to be my crew chief. After Kyle won the race, I texted Ben. He came up to the box and I told him that it was our turn to go get one, and now here we are.”

Cole Custer had dominated the race by winning the first two stages, but was knocked out on lap 92 when he slid up into the turn two wall and hit from behind by Austin Dillon. While Custer was able to get his car repaired and continue, he finished a distant twenty-seventh.

Sheldon Creed, nicknamed The Showstopper for his driving style in off-road racing, lived up to the moniker amid a tumultuous day. On lap 45, he attempted to block Josh Berry on the backstretch but instead got turned and sent hurdling towards the inside wall, yet managed to drift the car and only lightly tap the barrier with his rear. Although the save dropped him back, he fought his way through the order and was able to lead fifteen laps, mostly under caution, before electing to stay out for the final restarts. On much older tyres than the rest, Creed quickly slipped again and would finish twenty-third.

Eight cautions for race-related incidents were flown, with Gray Gaulding‘s lap 26 crash being the first.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1220John Hunter NemechekJoe Gibbs RacingToyota150Running
2221Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
337Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
4516Chandler SmithKaulig RacingChevrolet150Running
5198Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
6121Austin HillRichard Childress RaicngChevrolet150Running
7698Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord150Running
81510Austin Dillon*Kaulig RacingChevrolet150Running
92525Brett MoffittAM RacingFord150Running
102348Parker KligermanBig Machine Racing TeamChevrolet150Running
111419Joe Graf Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingToyota150Running
123511Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet150Running
132926Kaz GralaSam Hunt RacingToyota150Running
141639Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord150Running
151838Kyle SiegRSS RacingFord150Running
16992Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet150Running
171778Anthony AlfredoB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
181151Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet150Running
191318Sammy SmithJoe Gibbs RacingToyota150Running
20431Parker RetzlaffJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet150Running
212045Rajah Caruth*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet150Running
22727Jeb BurtonJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet150Running
23312Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RaicngChevrolet150Running
243891Ross Chastain*DGM RacingChevrolet150Running
25306Brennan PooleJD MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
262644Jeffrey EarnhardtAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet150Running
27800Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingFord149Running
282828Alex LabbéDGM RacingChevrolet149Running
293435Joey GaseEmerling-Gase MotorsportsToyota149Running
30364Bayley CurreyJD MotorsportsChevrolet149Running
313307Blaine PerkinsSS-Green Light RacingFord149Running
323766Timmy Hill*MBM MotorsportsFord149Running
33109Brandon JonesJR MotorsportsChevrolet149Running
343243Ryan EllisAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet149Running
352102David StarrOur MotorsprotsChevrolet148Running
362424Tyler Reddick*Sam Hunt RacingToyota148Running
372753C.J. McLaughlinEmerling-Gase MotorsportsChevrolet147Running
381208Gray GauldingSS-Green Light RacingFord26Accident
DNQ99Garrett SmithleyB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet
DNQ74Ryan VargasCHK RacingChevrolet
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
