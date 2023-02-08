Kris Wright returns to Young’s for 2023 Trucks

Kris Wright is back at Young’s Motorsports for the full 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, the team announced Wednesday. He will drive the #02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

“Everyone at Young’s Motorsports is thrilled to welcome Kris back to the team for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season,” said team principal Tyler Young. “His contagious energy and positive attitude have certainly been missed.

“Without a doubt, the additional experience he has gained on the track over the past two seasons will certainly be an asset to our programme as we look toward a competitive season. With hard work and perseverance, I know this can be a stellar season for Kris representing our flagship number and team in the Truck Series.”

Wright ran sixteen of twenty-two races for Young’s in the #02 in 2021, recording a best finish of twelfth in the opener at Daytona. He moved to Niece Motorsports for the full 2022 season but departed the team midseason to focus on the Xfinity Series with Brandonbilt Motorsports. With Niece, his best run was fifteenth at COTA, a rather appropriate location as he previously competed in sports cars and open-wheel racing.

He made his Truck début in 2020 for GMS Racing at the Daytona Road Course. Owing to his background, he also ran every Xfinity road race with Sam Hunt Racing the following year.

“I am really excited to get back in the #02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series,” commented Wright. “Young’s Motorsports has supported me throughout my NASCAR career. I am excited to have their support once again, under the Young’s Motorsports banner.”

Young’s #02 was split between Kaz Grala and Jesse Little in 2022 with Johnny Sauter running the finale. While Wright fills the #02 for 2023, the team will also field the #12 for Spencer Boyd.