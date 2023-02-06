Lucas di Grassi: “We are going to try very hard and push to the limit”

Lucas di Grassi is hoping to put on a “good show” for the home fans this weekend, as Mahindra Racing prepare for their first-ever home race in India, the Hyderabad E-Prix.

This weekend marks a significant moment for Mahindra and for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with it having never ventured into India before. It will be a hugely symbolic moment for Mahindra, who’ve been in the all-electric series since the beginning, as has their Brazilian driver.

Di Grassi will be hoping that his weekend in India will be more similar to the season opener than the recent rounds in Diriyah, with the outfit’s powertrain having seriously struggled. Despite having claimed a pole position and a podium at the start of the 2022/23 season, the former Champion finished well outside the points in Saudi Arabia, with the thirty-eight year-old knowing that his side must bounce back in India as a result.

Given that it’s a new circuit and venue for everyone, the form book could be flipped inside-out, especially with Di Grassi having promised that the team are “going to try very hard and push the limit”.

“It is important for us to have a good race in India – not only for the fans, but for the championship as well. It’s a new track for us, as it is for everyone up and down the grid. It needs to be a good weekend for us. We are going to try very hard and push to the limit to get the best out of the car. We can’t wait to see all the Indian fans out in force to support us and we want to give them a good show.”

“Having the home fans behind us will add to the motivation” – Oliver Rowland

On the other side of the Mahindra garage, Oliver Rowland will be hoping to properly get his season underway in India, after a disappointing start to the season. The British driver is yet to score a point this season and was a regular figure at the back of the field across both races in Diriyah; however, in Race One at the Riyadh Street Circuit it was due to having to pit for a puncture.

Nevertheless, it’s been a tough start to the year for Rowland who knows “where we need to improve” going into the weekend at the Hyderabad Street Circuit, with performing well in front of the home fans being vital. Rowland is hopeful that the Indian fans will “add to the motivation” that the team will have given that its their first home race, something which will give him and the team an “extra push to perform”.

“Heading into Hyderabad we know where we need to improve following a difficult weekend in Diriyah. Having the home fans behind us will add to the motivation we have racing on the team’s home ground. We know they will be fully behind us and supporting us, which will give us the extra push to perform well. I am certainly aiming to score my first points of the season.”