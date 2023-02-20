Mahindra Racing hoping to ‘build’ on ‘team spirit’ displayed in Hyderabad

Mahindra Racing Team Principal Frederic Bertrand is hopeful that the Indian outfit can get “both our cars in the points” this weekend at the inaugural Cape Town E-Prix, playing host to round five of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

It’s been a very mixed start to the season for Mahindra, with Lucas di Grassi having failed to score any points since he claimed pole position and a podium at the season opener in Mexico City. Oliver Rowland on the other hand, failed to scored points at the first three races of the season, but ended his drought at the recent Hyderabad E-Prix, by finishing sixth at the team’s home race. Had he not been awarded a time penalty for exceeding track limits, then the British driver would’ve claimed third, something which would’ve gone down incredibly well amongst the team.

The team’s odd start to the season has resulted in them being positioned firmly in the midfield, with the side currently boasting seventh in the Constructors’ Championship. To make further progress this weekend in South Africa the team will need to score some big points, something which is certainly possible given that this weekend’s host is another new venue.

Each team enters the weekend with next to no knowledge of the venue, something which could present Mahindra with an excellent opportunity come Saturday.

With that in mind, Bertrand is “looking forward” to the weekend ahead and is hopeful that the team can “build” on Rowland’s points from India.

“I’m really looking forward to racing in Cape Town. It’s great that South Africa has been added to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar. To have another race at a brand-new location is fantastic.

“For the team, we had a good weekend at our home race in Hyderabad. Both our drivers raced really well. Oliver got into the points and really showed what he can do, by pushing through the field and getting feisty. Lucas of course had a more difficult race, but he still showed his great pace as well as brilliant team spirit by helping with Oliver’s strategy – that team spirit being something we want to nurture and build on going into the remaining races. Our aim for Cape Town is to have both our cars in the points.”