Mahindra Racing Ready For Emotional ‘Homecoming’

This weekend marks perhaps the most special race in Mahindra Racing‘s history since they entered the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, as the all-electric series visits India for the first time.

The Hyderabad E-Prix represents Mahindra’s first home race in Formula E, meaning their wait for a home event will finally end. Given that the Indian outfit are a founding team in the championship, they’ve had to wait patiently for their moment in-front of a home crowd, with Mahindra CEO Frederic Bertrand hopeful that Oliver Rowland and Lucas di Grassi can “reward” their fans this weekend.

It’s been a mixed start to the season for Mahindra, after claiming pole position and a podium in Mexico, before scoring zero points in Diriyah. Given the importance of the weekend, the Banbury-based team will likely be hoping for a repeat of their performance at the season opener, something which would go down brilliantly with the crowd.

Bertrand is incredibly excited for the “team’s homecoming” and is eager for the side to bounce back from their disappointing weekend in Diriyah, to ensure that they remain in the title fight.

“It’s finally here! The team’s homecoming is something we have been preparing a long time for. Ever since it was announced that Formula E would head to Hyderabad, the team have been excited to be able to put on a show for our amazing Indian fans. We hope we can reward them for their support with a successful weekend.

“As a team, we need to make sure we are pushing to remain in the championship fight and the target for Oliver will be to get into the points. There is a lot of energy and excitement around the team heading to India so I’m hopeful that will translate to the performance on track.”