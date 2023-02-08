McLaren’s Ian James: “There’s still a gap to the front-runners which we need to address”

The NEOM McLaren Formula E Team have started the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship superbly, with the newest side to the all-electric series having claimed a podium and a pole position at the recent double-header in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

McLaren’s employees have “pulled together as a collective” to hit the ground running in Formula E, with René Rast and rookie Jake Hughes having also played their part. It was Rast who claimed a podium at the recent round in Saudi Arabia, whilst Hughes claimed his first Formula E pole position on just his third attempt. Given how well the season has started for the Woking-based team, they enter this weekend’s inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix full of confidence.

Heading into the fourth round in India, McLaren currently sit third in the Constructors’ Championship, but are some way behind the two Porsche-powered teams on the grid. There is no doubt that McLaren perhaps have the best package when it comes to qualifying and single-lap pace, with Hughes having started all three races this season in the top three. McLaren’s issues, though, appear to come to light during the race, with energy management seemingly being the big concern.

With this in mind, Team Principal Ian James is aware that there’s “still a gap” to Porsche up-ahead, with it being something that the side need to “address” to move towards the top two in the standings.

“The season so far has been a really positive journey for the team. Since our debut race as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team out in Mexico City, the team has proven they can live up to the challenges this Championship places on us. Everyone has pulled together as a collective and continues to push for excellence. However, there’s still a gap to the front-runners which we need to address and all teams will be looking to improve going forward – so there will be no let-up on our side either.

“We’re now gearing up for our first race in India, in Hyderabad. It’s the first time Formula E as a Championship visits India, making this a pretty special occasion. We’re all thrilled to be here and cannot wait to see what this weekend has in store for us. I’m sure we will bring some exciting racing to the fans, with the competition being stronger than ever. And, in return, I’m looking forward to seeing what the fans in Hyderabad will bring to Formula E!”