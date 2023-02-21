McLaren’s Ian James: “We’re confident we have done our homework”

The NEOM McLaren Formula E Team are targeting a strong performance at the inaugural Cape Town E-Prix this weekend, with South Africa playing host to the fifth round of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The Woking-based outfit are in need of a good result at the only round in Africa this weekend, after both Jake Hughes and René Rast retired at the recent round in Hyderabad, India. Whilst Hughes’ retirement was unavoidable following a bizarre fault, Rast’s race ended after hitting Jake Dennis, something he’ll be looking to avoid in South Africa.

McLaren have looked fast all season so far and will be keen to move back into the top three of the Constructors’ Championship, having slipped to fourth following the race in India.

Team Principal Ian James is confident that McLaren have “done our homework” ahead of the fastest circuit on the calendar this season and will “grow” from the disappointment they faced in India, with there being little time to focus on the past.

“Race week is upon us again and we’re heading to the second new race location on the calendar for this season: Cape Town. We are all very excited to come to this amazing place, seeing us visit yet another continent in 2023. It’s great for the Championship, it’s stakeholders and the fans to be able to race here this weekend.



“Our most recent outing, in Hyderabad, wasn’t what we wanted it to be from a results perspective. Despite the performance of the package being strong for the majority of the weekend, we lost a lot of valuable points through a combination of mistakes and misfortune.



“We’re confident we have done our homework, and in the past I have seen this team learn and grow from their mistakes, so there is no doubt in my mind that the team will perform to the best of its abilities this weekend. I’m super excited and looking forward to the opportunity to set things right in Cape Town.”