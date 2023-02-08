Nissan’s Tommaso Volpe: “We have to take our performance on track to the next level”

The Nissan Formula E Team enter the fourth round of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in need of points, with the side having claimed just four so far from the start of the Gen3 era. Team Principal Tommaso Volpe knows the Japanese manufacturer must go to the “next level” to get themselves up the order, starting this weekend at the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix.

Nissan enter the first-ever Formula E race in India eighth in the Constructors’ Championship, thanks to rookie Sacha Fenestraz having scored the team’s only points of the season in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. It’s been a mixed start to the season for Nissan, with Fenestraz in particular having shown real promise, whilst Norman Nato is still adjusting to life back in Formula E.

The team’s powertrain is certainly quick when it comes to one-lap pace, with their customer team – the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team – having had Jake Hughes qualify in the top three at each race so far this season. An issue that seems to be frustrating both Nissan and McLaren, though, is energy management, with both sides often finding themselves fighting for dear-life to hold onto their position.

Once Nissan understand how to improve their energy management, then they will arguably have a complete all-around package, something which will likely see the factory outfit amongst the points more often.

Looking ahead to India this weekend, Volpe is aware that there are “many unknowns”; however, he’s confident that a good result is possible, with the team knowing “what we’re capable of”.

“It’s always more difficult when we visit a new circuit. There are many unknowns, so we’ve been working hard in the simulator to know what to expect when we arrive. It’s all about finding the small gains that can help us when it comes to race day. Based on Mexico and Diriyah, we know we have a good car and we can see where we need to improve.

“It’s clear that qualifying is extremely tight so we’ll be aiming for strong lap times to give us more chances of scoring points with both cars. Our race pace in Diriyah gave us confidence – we know what we’re capable of, but we have to take our performance on track to the next level.”