Porsche’s Florian Modlinger: “We want to have a say in the championship right to the end”

The 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has started almost perfectly for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, with the German manufacturer having certainly developed what appears to be the best Gen3 powertrain, resulting in three victories already this season.

From the three completed races this year, Porsche have locked-out first and second at each, with the factory outfit having won the double-header in Diriyah thanks to Pascal Wehrlein. Wehrlein and Jake Dennis – who drives for Porsche’s customer team – have dominated the season so far, to the point where they look almost unbeatable. Season Nine has certainly seen Porsche awaken in the series, having been somewhat of a sleeping giant up until this year.

Team Principal Florian Modlinger is understandably incredibly pleased to see how “successful” the start of the season has been; however, he’s warned that the side will have to “improve from race to race” to remain ahead.

“In Formula E, we’re all racing in completely new cars. So of course it’s great to have such a successful start to the new season. We’ve shown how strong we are on two completely different racetracks. Nevertheless, it’s no guarantee of success. We’ll have to improve from race to race and keep a close eye on the competition. In Hyderabad we’ll be facing the first of this season’s new racetracks.

“As always, we’re preparing meticulously and working on the weaknesses we’ve identified so that we can be competitive in India, as well.”

The big question now is if Porsche can make it four wins in a row this weekend at the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix, where Wehrlein will be hoping to extend his lead in the Drivers’ Championship.

The position that Porsche find themselves in is certainly one they don’t want to throw away, with Modlinger insisting that they “want to have a say” in who wins the 2022/23 championship.

“Our highest expectations are those we put on ourselves. We want to be at the top, we want to win races and secure podium finishes. And, of course, we want to have a say in the championship right to the end. That’s been our goal from the start and nothing has changed. We only have three races behind us, the season is still long.

“We’re working with the highest concentration from race to race. In Mexico City and Diriyah, we showed that our package is highly competitive in a variety of conditions. In Hyderabad, we’ll be attacking again.”