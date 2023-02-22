Rowbottom and Osborne join Sutton and Cammish as four driver line-up confirmed for NAPA Racing UK

NAPA Racing UK after a stellar opening season becoming Teams Champions and runner-up in the Drivers’ Championship despite a poor start initially from Ash Sutton have announced their new livery but also a four driver line-up for 2023.

Sutton is joined once more by Dan Cammish for another year, while the team ran by Motorbase will add Sam Osborne who will set his sights on Jack Sears honors. While in a major move, Dan Rowbottom who has been a forerunner during his time with Halfords Racing with Cataclean will bring his sponsorship with him and switch teams.

The striking blue and yellow livery returns alongside a range of new sponsors on the car and it is a move that sends a statement out to the rest of the grid.

“We’re absolutely delighted to announce the four-car line up with NAPA this year. I’m really looking forward to seeing all four cars line up on the grid for the first time. Since NAPA Racing UK started this journey with us, it has been non-stop excitement and evolution,” said Team Manager Oly Collins.

“Together, we have brought a new approach to the Championship and shown exactly how to maximise opportunities wherever possible. Every area of the team behind this have pushed boundaries both on and off track, so we’re really looking forward to our second season as NAPA Racing UK.

“The addition of having Dan Rowbottom and Sam Osborne now apart of the NAPA outfit is a statement for the brand,” said lead driver Sutton.

“I personally love the new livery, it’s really going to look the part on track and especially with all four cars lining up on the grid. We have a solid testing plan in place, so it gives us a great opportunity to work our way through some setup changes that we didn’t visit in the season last year. The aim is to come out stronger than where we ended up last year!”