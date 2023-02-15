Zach Sizelove remains Honda Talon factory driver, team to debut new Talon at Baja 500

Zach Sizelove will remain involved with the Honda factory-backed Talon desert racing programme for 2023 and beyond. On Tuesday, Honda Factory Off-Road Racing announced Sizelove as the Talon factory driver on a multi-year extension. The team also intends to unveil a new Talon for the Baja 500 on 31 May – 4 June.

Sizelove joined the Honda team in 2021 after growing up on Honda dirt bikes and 1600 off-road cars with his family. He finished sixth in the Pro UTV Normally Aspirated class in his first SCORE International event, the San Felipe 250, but retired from his maiden Baja 1000 later that year due following a crash.

2022 was a breakout year for Sizelove as he won his class at the Mint 400 and Baja 500; the former came in a Talon 1–2 finish ahead of Ethan Ebert. He finished runner-up in both the California 300 and Baja 1000, the latter in a joint effort with Ebert.

“We are proud to announce that we have resigned Zach Sizelove to a multi year deal for the Honda Talon Factory Team for this season and beyond! We look forward to Sizelove backing up his domination in the Pro UTV NA class with wins at the Mint 400 and Baja 500 this season,” posted the team on social media. “We also looking forward to the debut of an all NEW Factory Honda Talon Race Car at the Baja 500 in May!”

Honda Factory Off-Road Racing is undergoing a period of change in 2023, most notably the retirement of team owner Jeff Proctor from driving due to concussions. Ebert replaced him in the team’s Ridgeline division, which recently unveiled a new “Gen 2” Trophy Truck at King of the Hammers with Ebert as driver. Honda also started selling crate engines for the Talon to customers in November.