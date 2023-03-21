ABT CUPRA’s Thomas Biermaier: “We are delighted that Robin is back on board”

Thomas Biermaier, Team Principal of the ABT CUPRA Formula E Team is “delighted” to have Robin Frijns back for this weekend’s inaugural São Paulo E-Prix, after the Dutchman was ruled out of the last four rounds due to the hand he broke following his crash at the season-opener in Mexico City.

Having Frijns back for the sixth round of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will see a sense of normality return to ABT CUPRA, after reserve driver Kelvin van der Linde was used in the previous four rounds following Frijns’ crash. To his credit, van der Linde did exceptionally well given that he’d never raced a single-seater before, with Biermaier having been on hand ahead of this weekend in Brazil to offer the South Africa “a big thank you” for doing a “mega job”.

Of course, van der Linde was unable to race in his home event last time out in Cape Town, after ABT CUPRA pulled-out of the weekend. Following a safety concern with Mahindra Racing‘s rear suspension, Mahindra and ABT CUPRA pulled-out of the most recent round, with the Germans being a customer side of the Indian manufacturer. It means that ABT CUPRA have gathered less race data than their opponents, something which will make claiming points that much harder.

ABT CUPRA are the only team left this season on zero points, highlighting how challenging the start of Gen3 has been for the returning team. Nevertheless, with Frijns having finally recovered, Biermaier is confident that the team can “take a deep breath and gather new strength” in Brazil this weekend.

“The break was good for the whole team, everyone was able to take a deep breath and gather new strength. Now we are delighted that Robin is back on board and will certainly support us with his experience. At the same time, we say a big thank you to Kelvin, who has done a mega job on and off the track over the past two months and will of course remain part of the team.”