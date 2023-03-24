Ben Maier eyes SST return in 2023

Ben Maier is one of the youngest drivers to race in the Stadium Super Trucks, being just thirteen years old when he made his début in 2022. He hopes to get back into the series in 2023, but is seeking sponsorship to confirm his entry.

Maier ran nearly the entire 2022 season with the only absence being the season opener at Long Beach. Despite his youth, he has proven to be quick with top-five finishes in all but the final race at Bristol where he placed sixth, with his best run being a third in Nashville Race #2. His maiden SST round at Mid-Ohio saw him spin in both races but overcame them with a pair of fourths to finish third for the weekend. Maier ended the year seventh in points.

“I really want to get back in a @stadiumsupertrucks for 2023. The first race is @gplongbeach with @indycar,” wrote Maier on social media. “I need a primary sponsor to be on the side of the truck. Who wants to help get me there? 2 podiums last year in SST!”

A Maryland native, Maier is somewhat of a protégé of action sports star Travis Pastrana. He competed in the SxS support category to Pastrana’s Nitro Rallycross during the 2022/23 season, notching three podiums and finishing runner-up to Gregoire Michaud for the class championship.

Outside of off-road vehicles, Maier has won eleven national karting championships and competed in Spec Miatas. For the rest of 2023, his primary focus is on the Trans-Am Series‘ TA2 class, where he pilots a Chevrolet Camaro for Silver Hare Racing; after two rounds, he is fourteenth in points. Various TA2 colleagues also boast SST experience such as Adam Andretti and Barry Boes, while current TA points leader Matt Brabham is a three-time SST champion.

Sponsorship inquiries can be made to his father Jim Maier at [email protected]