Jake Dennis: “The track layout looks set to offer plenty of overtaking”

Jake Dennis is “super excited” to be back this weekend at the inaugural São Paulo E-Prix, after the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship took a four week break following the most recent round in Cape Town, South Africa.

The start of the Gen3 era has been incredibly mixed for Dennis, who is undoubtedly one of the quickest drivers this season. The Avalanche Andretti Formula E driver proved that in the opening three races of the season, where he claimed a victory and back-to-back second place finishes. Things started to go wrong for Dennis, though, in the last couple of rounds in India and South Africa, damaging his title chances.

Dennis was on-track for some big points in Hyderabad until he was taken out by René Rast, whilst in South Africa he had to serve a drive-through penalty after his team failed to respect the minimum tyre pressures. As a result, he’s failed to score points in the last two races; however, championship leader Pascal Wehrlein also failed to score any points in Cape Town.

It means that going into this weekend in Brazil, Dennis finds himself eighteen points behind the German, but with double Formula E Champion Jean-Éric Vergne hot on their heels.

The four week break has given Dennis a chance to breathe after the hectic start to the year, with the Briton now “looking forward” to getting back in the car at what should be an incredibly exciting weekend in Brazil.

“I’m super excited to be back in the car after our break from Cape Town. The track layout looks set to offer plenty of overtaking, so I’m looking forward to getting out on track and seeing what we’re capable of.”

“The layout of the circuit looks fast” – André Lotterer

On the other side of the Andretti garage, André Lotterer has enjoyed back-to-back ninth-place finishes, with the German having risen to eleventh in the Drivers’ Championship as a result.

Whilst his recent results haven’t seen a huge number of points added to the team’s tally, it has allowed it to continue to build in the right direction; however, Andretti have slipped to third in the Constructors’ Championship. Nine is seemingly Lotterer’s lucky number this season, with Andretti’s newest driver having finished ninth in three out of the five races so far this season.

He has been incredibly consistent come the race itself, with him having finished in the points in four out of five races this season. Looking ahead to São Paulo, Lotterer is hoping to extend the “team’s point-scoring streak”, with the Americans having had at least one driver in the points at every round.

“The layout of the circuit looks fast. I can’t wait to get in the car and hopefully continue the team’s point-scoring streak this season.”