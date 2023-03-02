Kyle Weatherman joins Our for Vegas Xfinity

Kyle Weatherman‘s first NASCAR start of 2023 will come in Sin City as he joins Our Motorsports for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. He will pilot the #02 Chevrolet Camaro.

Weatherman ran the full Xfinity calendar in 2021 for Mike Harmon Racing, finishing twenty-fourth in points. He entered the first five races of 2022 for DGM Racing, scoring a top ten at Atlanta in his final start, before joining Jesse Iwuji Motorsports and sharing the #34 with the namesake owner. His JIMS stint saw a second top ten when he placed eighth at Loudon.

Iwuji elected to scale back to a limited calendar for 2023 and Weatherman sat out the first two races before joining Our for Las Vegas. He finished fourteenth in the fall race there in 2022 with JIMS, while placing twenty-sixth in the spring event for DGM. Another top twenty came with Harmon in the 2021 fall event of eighteenth.

After fielding three full-time cars in 2022, Our Motorsports is now a single-car, multi-driver team. David Starr ran the first two races at Daytona and Fontana and finished twenty-second and thirty-fifth. Starr will continue to race part-time for the team, though the #02 intends to run the full calendar.