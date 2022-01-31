NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kyle Weatherman signs with DGM, will run first five races

Credit: Mike Harmon Racing

Kyle Weatherman has joined DGM Racing for a part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule in 2022, the team announced Monday. He will run at least the first five races of the season in the #92 Chevrolet Camaro: Daytona International Speedway (19 February), Auto Club Speedway (26 February), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (5 March), Phoenix Raceway (12 March), and Atlanta Motor Speedway (19 March). Additional races may be added depending on sponsorship, which he has from the Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC) for the five scheduled rounds.

Weatherman spent the last two seasons racing for Mike Harmon Racing, which included running the full 2021 season. During this stretch, he recorded his and the team’s maiden top ten when he finished eighth at Kentucky 1 in 2020. His 2021 campaign saw him record a best finish of fifteenth at Daytona and Richmond as he placed twenty-fourth in points. He departed the team in early January.

“I’ve watched Kyle grow year after year, and I’m really impressed with what he’s been able to achieve on the track,” commented team owner Mario Gosselin. “We’re looking forward to working with Kyle and seeing what he can accomplish at DGM as he embarks on the next chapter of his racing career.”

He moves to DGM, who also has Mason Massey for a “majority” of the schedule in the #91. In 2021, DGM fielded the #36 and #92 full-time for Alex Labbé and Josh Williams, as well as a multi-driver #90 and #91. Williams moves to B.J. McLeod Motorsports for 2022, while Labbé, who notched three top tens in 2021, has not revealed his plans.

Prior to the Xfinity Series, Weatherman primarily competed in the now-ARCA Menards Series, winning once at New Jersey Motorsports Park in 2015. He also recorded eleven NASCAR Cup Series starts between 2017 and 2019, and the Camping World Truck Series season finale in 2015.

“I am extremely thankful for the partnerships that have come to fruition to make 2022 happen, and I am so excited for the season to begin,” added Weatherman. “I’d like to thank Mario and Michelle for this opportunity to go racing, and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together in the #92 car.”

Justin is a History major at San Jose State University and lifelong racing fan. His coverage for The Checkered Flag mainly focuses on NASCAR and off-road, the latter of which include the Stadium Super Trucks, Great American Shortcourse, and SCORE International. He also dabbles in other disciplines such as IndyCar and sports cars. Inquiries expecting a response are to be submitted via Twitter DMs or email to [email protected]
