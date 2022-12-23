Stefan Parsons rejoins Alpha Prime for part-time 2023 Xfinity schedule

Stefan Parsons will race with Alpha Prime Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the second straight year, the team announced Friday. Like in 2022, he will make “select starts”.

Parsons began 2022 with plans of running the full slate for B.J. McLeod Motorsports. However, this was dropped after eight rounds and he reverted to a part-time slate like he had been contesting for the past three years. He bounced between BJMM and APR for the rest of the season, making twelve starts with the latter including four of the final five rounds. He scored his first career top ten at Bristol by placing eighth in APR’s #45; it was one of two top tens for APR in 2022 alongside Kaz Grala‘s fifth at Daytona in the #44.

“It’s a huge boost to our program to keep a driver like Stefan in the building,” said APR Vice President David Schildhouse. “His talent brought some incredible results to our team in 2022 and he believes in what we are building here at APR. We look at Stefan as a core piece of our upwards growth trajectory and bringing him back to our roster was a top priority this offseason.”

He made his Xfinity début in 2019 with BJMM, a year after first appearing at the national level in the Truck Series. He is the son of former driver and commentator Phil Parsons, nephew of 2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Benny Parsons, and brother-in-law of fellow Xfinity driver Sheldon Creed.

“I’m super excited to be able to call Alpha Prime home again in 2023,” Parsons stated. “I can’t wait to build on the momentum we gained in the last half of 2022.”

APR will field three cars in 2023, with Jeffrey Earnhardt running full-time in the #45. Ryan Ellis was announced as the driver of a new #43 on Tuesday, entering twenty-four races, while Sage Karam will also contest a limited campaign. The #45 finished twenty-eighth in the 2022 owner points while the #44 was twenty-fifth.