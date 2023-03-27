Maserati’s James Rossiter: “The results we’re achieving don’t reflect what we know we’re capable of”

Maserati MSG Racing are the side who just can’t catch a break in the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, after another agonising race at the inaugural São Paulo E-Prix.

With everything that has gone wrong for Maserati this season, it’s easy to forget that they were the fastest team in pre-season, something which appears to have been a bad omen. The side once again were unable to score points in Brazil, despite Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther having started in the top ten. Mortara qualified fourth whilst Günther started the race in ninth, given the Monte-Carlo-based team a great chance to add to their three World Championship points.

Mortara’s hopes for points were effectively over at the first corner of the race, after hitting the back of Mitch Evans and breaking his front wing in the process. Following a pit-stop for a new front wing, the Swiss driver tumbled to last. In his defence, he did go on to make great progress through the field, before being hit into a barrier carelessly by Nico Mueller, ending his race.

Günther on the other hand enjoyed a clean race and was amongst the top ten for the vast majority of the E-Prix; however, he was overtaken by Sébastian Buemi late on and finished eleventh.

As a result of another point-less race, Maserati remain tenth in the Constructors’ Championship. Team Principal James Rossiter is “incredibly proud” of the team given that they did present strong pace in Brazil, although, the team boss did admit that “some significant changes” need to be made ahead of the Berlin double-header.

“The team deserved better today, especially after all of their hard work since Cape Town. We pulled together and delivered a fast car, that much is clear from qualifying. But with the mistakes, the results we’re achieving don’t reflect what we know we’re capable of. We need to look at what happened and address some significant changes ahead of Berlin.

“Despite the disappointment, I’m incredibly proud of everyone in the team. We know what we can do, and we know we’ll get there – and when we do, it’ll be the result of an extreme amount of hard work.”