Maserati’s James Rossiter: “We just need to put the final pieces of the puzzle together”

Maserati MSG Racing Team Principal James Rossiter is “confident” that the Monte-Carlo-based team can “compete at the front” this weekend at the inaugural São Paulo E-Prix, which hosts round six of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The start of the Gen3 era certainly hasn’t been kind to Maserati, with the side having endured a season’s worth of bad luck in just the opening five races. The outfit have endured four retirements already this season between Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther, with both having failed to finish at the most recent race in Cape Town. The Cape Town E-Prix was arguably Maserati’s best weekend of the season pace wise; however, driver errors ultimately saw the team leave South Africa without any points.

After a tough start to the season, Maserati have been making strong progress, with the side starting to exploit more performance from their car. Should they continue in this direction and finally receive some good luck, then there is no reason why the team can’t be podium contenders, something they were in Cape Town.

Ahead of this weekend in Brazil, Rossiter has revealed that the side have spent the four week break going over where they “can improve”, with the hope being that they’re now in a better position “moving forwards”. If everything finally comes together for the team this weekend, then there is no reason why they can’t move up the order from tenth in the Constructors’ Championship.

“After Cape Town we examined our performance closely to establish the areas in which we can improve and the team has worked hard to implement some solutions that should enhance our pace and performance moving forwards. There’s no denying that this season hasn’t started how we hoped, and although fortune hasn’t always been on our side, we’ve known at every stage that we have a competitive package at our disposal.

“Now, we just need to put the final pieces of the puzzle together, and if we can make the most of the opportunities presented to us at another new circuit, we’re confident that we can be in a position to compete at the front.”