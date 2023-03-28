Robin Frijns Pleased to get Through Returning E-Prix Unscathed

After missing four rounds of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship through injury, Robin Frijns finally returned last weekend at the inaugural São Paulo E-Prix, where he made it through the weekend without any issues to the hand he broke hin Mexico City.

Having Frijns back was a huge boost for the ABT CUPRA Formula E Team, given the experience that the Dutchman boasts in the all-electric series. As expected, though, it did take him some time to get fully back up to speed, with Frijns having qualified twentieth as a result. Despite qualifying towards the back, Frijns was able to make up some places during the race, with him having come home in fourteenth.

Whilst it still wasn’t a points finish for ABT CUPRA, a big positive for Frijns and the team is that they were able to run comfortably amongst the midfield, suggesting that they are heading in the right direction.

“It’s good to be back in the Formula E paddock and to see that everything is fine again with my hand,” said Frijns. “We were hoping for more in the race and will now work hard over the next few weeks to get even closer.”

“We had a sniff at the points again” – Nico Mueller

On the other side of the ABT CUPRA garage, Nico Mueller showed great pace throughout the weekend in Brazil, only to then retire from the race following a collision.

Mueller has been towards the back so far this season; however, from the first session of the weekend in São Paulo he was consistently amongst the midfield. The Swiss driver did well to qualify thirteenth before being on the brink of the points places throughout the race, until his incident.

Midway through the race, Mueller attempted to overtake Edoardo Mortara at Turn Seven; however, the Swiss driver clipped his counterpart and sent him into the barrier. Mueller pulled into the pits and retired as a result of the damage, marking an unfortunate end to his weekend.

Mueller was understandably disappointed with the incident given how close he was to the points but was pleased with his pace, with the ABT CUPRA driver now having the belief that the team “can keep up” with their rivals.

“We had a sniff at the points again, but it didn’t work out yet. It was quite chaotic on the track at times. For a long time I managed to stay out of any trouble, but then unfortunately it did get me. But we know we can keep up.”