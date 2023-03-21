Robin Frijns: “The past two months have felt like an eternity”

After two months away from the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Robin Frijns is finally ready to make his comeback in the all-electric series at this weekend’s inaugural São Paulo E-Prix, after recovering from the hand he broke at the season-opener in Mexico City.

Perhaps sooner than most expected, Frijns is back this weekend in Brazil for the ABT CUPRA Formula E Team, with the Dutchman having missed the last four rounds following his painful crash in Mexico City. Frijns’ recovery has thankfully gone very smoothly, with him now being in a state where he can safely return to racing.

Frijns is incredibly pleased to be back this weekend with his recovery having “felt like an eternity”; however, he was quick to thank everybody who has supported his road o recovery.

“It feels insanely good to be preparing for a race again with Nico and the whole team – it’s so good to be back. The past two months have felt like an eternity. Many thanks to the team, the FIA, all the doctors and physios, and the whole Formula E paddock, who have been patient with me despite me being so impatient.”

This weekend in Brazil won’t be the first time that Frijns has been back behind the wheel of a race car, with the ABT CUPRA driver having successfully completed in last weekend’s Sebring 12 Hours. Ahead of São Paulo, Frijns has revealed that his comeback to racing “went smoothly” and that he endured no issues, ensuring that he his “fit” to compete in South America this weekend.

“My hand feels good, racing in Sebring went smoothly, I’m fit for São Paulo. I was in contact with the team the whole time, was involved in everything and am up to date with all the procedures – the race weekend can start.”

“The track itself is again a true classic” – Nico Mueller

On the other side of the ABT CUPRA garage, Nico Mueller is looking forward to another new venue, with the Swiss driver believing the São Paulo Street Circuit is “a true classic Formula E circuit”.

Mueller will be hoping for a strong weekend in Brazil, after the team pulled-out of the most recent round in Cape Town. ABT CUPRA opted against racing in South Africa due to safety concerns with Mahindra’s rear suspension, whom ABT CUPRA are a customer team of. As a result, both ABT CUPRA and Mahindra Racing pulled-out of Cape Town, much to the disappointment of Mueller and the team.

The German side have had four weeks, though, to get over the frustration they endured in South Africa, with Mueller now firmly looking ahead to this weekend. The Swiss driver believes this weekend will be “a highlight” of the season, with plenty of work having been done on the simulator to ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“A race on a new track, and then in such a cool location as São Paulo, is always a highlight for a race driver. The track itself is again a true classic Formula E circuit: very technical, some 90-degree corners, exciting combinations and long straights with overtaking opportunities at the end.

“As always, we worked intensively and invested a lot of energy – nevertheless, we won’t see how close to reality the simulations were until after the first laps in São Paulo – after all, that’s what Formula E is all about.”