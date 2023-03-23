Sacha Fenestraz: “This weekend feels like a homecoming”

Rookie Sacha Fenestraz is “feeling strong” ahead of this weekend’s inaugural São Paulo E-Prix, four weeks on from setting the fastest lap in the history of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Cape Town.

The Frenchman claimed a sensational maiden pole position in South Africa four weeks ago, before being set for a podium finish in the race. Unfortunately, contact with Nick Cassidy on the final lap saw the Nissan Formula E Team driver’s weekend end in the barrier, breaking several hearts in the process. He was truly exceptional in Cape Town, with the aim being to “carry that momentum” from South Africa into this weekend.

For Fenestraz, this weekend is “like a homecoming”, with the venue being the closest the Frenchman gets to racing where he grew up. Fenestraz grew up in Córdoba in Argentina, meaning some of his friends have crossed the border for the weekend.

With that in mind, he’s looking forward to “another new venue” given that nobody has any experience of the track, something which could once again play into the rookie’s favour.

“Heading to another new venue, it once again evens the playing field between myself and the more experienced drivers. This weekend almost feels like a homecoming as it’s the closest race to where I grew up, in Córdoba in Argentina and I’ve got some friends coming over to watch which is really exciting.

“Cape Town was positive for us, I took my first pole position in a World Championship event and now the goal is to carry that momentum forward. The track looks like it will promote overtaking and the surface seems extremely bumpy which will make performing lap after lap a challenge, but we are well rested and feeling strong.”

“On paper it seems like overtaking will be easier” – Norman Nato

Whilst Fenestraz’s weekend in Cape Town ended in the barrier, Norman Nato‘s ended with a second consecutive top ten finish, something the Frenchman is looking to further extend this weekend.

Nato finished eighth in Cape Town to back-up his seventh place finish in Hyderabad, as the returning Formula E driver continues to take steps in the right direction.

Looking ahead to São Paulo, Nato is expecting the circuit to offer plenty of overtaking, with the street track consisting of lots of high-speed straights followed by heavy-braking zones. Rain is also a real threat this weekend for the first time this season, something which Nato thinks “could spice things up” for those both in attendance and watching at home.

He’s hopeful that “another step forward” can be taken this weekend following lots of hard work during the four week break, as Nato looks to move into the top ten in the Drivers’ Championship.

“I’m excited to discover the São Paulo track, it looks incredibly bumpy which will be an added challenge. There’s a lot of slow chicanes and on paper it seems like overtaking will be easier than on other circuits. We’re going to have to be alert as there is the possibility of rain for the first time this season, which could spice things up for the fans.

“I’ve scored points in the previous two races so the potential is there for more. The whole team has worked hard over the last month, and we aim to take another step forward.”