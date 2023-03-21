São Paulo E-Prix: Jaguar aiming to ‘build points and momentum’ after Cape Town disappointment

After a month away, the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is back this weekend for round six of the season, at the inaugural São Paulo E-Prix. Jaguar TCS Racing enter this weekend in desperate need of a points finish, after failing to score any points in the last two races.

Jaguar’s only points from India and South Africa are those that Mitch Evans was awarded for claiming pole in Hyderabad, back at the start of February. Jaguar have endured a really challenging couple of rounds despite having had excellent pace, as demonstrated by Evans’ pole. The Coventry-based team suffered a double retirement in India after Sam Bird crashed into Evans, whilst in Cape Town, Evans missed out on the top ten after serving a drive-through penalty for an overuse of power, whilst Bird failed to start the race due to damage from an earlier crash.

Ultimately, there is work to be done for Jaguar, who need a strong weekend in Brazil in order to challenge Porsche, who continue to sit comfortably at the top of the Constructors’ Championship. After five races, Jaguar sit sixth in the standings and eighty-four points behind the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, with Jaguar Team Principal James Barclay knowing how important it is for the British manufacturer to “build points and momentum” in São Paulo.

“As a team, we are really looking forward to racing in São Paulo for the first time in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Brazil has an incredible motorsport history and is renowned for its extremely passionate and knowledgeable fans so it’s an honour to be racing here in São Paulo.

“We have demonstrated that the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 has very good pace and efficiency, so will be focussed on maximising this to build points and momentum in round six in São Paulo. Despite the challenges, the past couple of races have been important for us to continue to learn and further develop both our new car and processes in this new Gen3 era.

“The team and I am really looking forward to São Paulo; this is a vibrant city with an incredible atmosphere so we will enjoy the challenge of this new and exciting street circuit.”