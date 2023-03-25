Formula E

São Paulo E-Prix: One Second Splits Top Twenty as António Félix da Costa Leads FP2

By
3 Mins read
Share
Credit: Sam Bloxham courtesy of FIA Formula E

Cape Town E-Prix winner António Félix da Costa made the perfect start to Saturday at the inaugural São Paulo E-Prix, as the Portuguese driver topped Free Practice Two at the sixth round of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

As Saturday’s only free practice session got underway, it was Jake Hughes who led the field out, with all the drivers being very aware that qualifying takes place in just over an hour. Sébastian Buemi was the pacesetter during Free Practice One Friday afternoon, with the Swiss driver having set a 1:12.341, a time which will likely be beaten as rubber continues to be laid down.

The drivers were met by stunning sunshine Saturday morning, with the air temperature having been twenty-three degrees by 07:30 am. No stunning times were set in the opening five minutes of the session as all the drivers settled into the session, with René Rast having sat on top of the leaderboard but over 1.3 seconds behind Buemi’s time from Friday. Both Envision Racing drivers’ were the first to get within a second of Friday’s best time, suggesting that they’re a side to watch come qualifying.

Envision’s Nick Cassidy remained at the top as the session moved into its final twenty minutes; however, reigning World Champion Stoffel Vandoorne suddenly became the first driver to break into the 1:12s, after setting a 1:12.611, just three-tenths behind Buemi’s time from Friday. Speaking of Buemi, the Swiss driver then hit the top with a 1:12.544, as the times continued to get closer to Friday’s best lap. With eighteen minutes remaining, Buemi’s fastest time from weekend was smashed by Brazilian Lucas di Grassi, who set a 1:12.203, the best lap of the weekend so far.

The home hero remained at the top as the session moved into its second half, with the Mahindra Racing driver having boasted an advantage of over three-tenths. Buemi is clearly loving the São Paulo Street Circuit, as the former Formula E Champion went back to the top on a 1:12.073, hinting that the first 1:11 of the weekend wasn’t too far away. It certainly wasn’t far away, as Norman Nato broke into the 1:11s after setting a stellar 1:11.763, launching him to the top of the leaderboard with twelve minutes remaining.

As FP2 moved into the final ten minutes, Nato remained at the top from Hughes, with the Briton having sat just under two-tenths behind. Maximilian Günther, though, then jumped to the front after going just 0.001s faster than Nato, something which will likely fill Maserati MSG Racing with some confidence after a tough start to the year. The German remained on top as the final five minutes of FP2 began. Just under nine-tenths astonishingly separated the top sixteen as the final five minutes began, suggesting that qualifying will be impeccably close.

Very few improvements were made as the chequered flag was flown; however, there was a change at the top as Da Costa went to the front on a massively impressive 1:11.496, just over two-tenths faster than Günther. Günther ended the session in second with Nato in third, whilst championship leader Pascal Wehrlein claimed fourth ahead of title rival Jake Dennis in fifth. Incredibly, just one-second separated the top twenty, meaning qualifying in just over an hour should be thrilling in Brazil.

São Paulo E-Prix Round 6: Free Practice Two Full Results

POS.NO.DRIVER.NAT.TEAM.TIME/GAP.
113António Félix da CostaPORTAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team1:11.496
27Maximilian GüntherDEUMaserati MSG Racing+0.266
317Norman NatoFRANissan Formula E Team+0.267
494Pascal WehrleinDEUTAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team+0.357
527Jake DennisGBRAvalanche Andretti Formula E+0.376
637Nick CassidyNZLEnvision Racing+0.425
75Jake HughesGBRNEOM McLaren Formula E Team+0.443
81Stoffel VandoorneBELDS Penske+0.453
933Dan TicktumGBRNIO 333 Racing+0.456
1051René RastDEUNEOM McLaren Formula E Team+0.470
1158Nico MuellerCHEABT CUPRA Formula E Team+0.541
1216Sébastian BuemiCHEEnvision Racing+0.577
1310Sam BirdGBRJaguar TCS Racing+0.638
1436André LottererDEUAvalanche Andretti Formula E+0.698
1511Lucas di GrassiBRZMahindra Racing+0.707
163Sérgio Sette CâmaraBRZNIO 333 Racing+0.707
1748Edoardo MortaraCHEMaserati MSG Racing+0.833
1825Jean-Éric VergneFRADS Penske+0.854
194Robin FrijnsNEDABT CUPRA Formula E Team+0.979
2023Sacha FenestrazFRANissan Formula E Team+1.008
218Oliver RowlandGBRMahindra Racing+1.086
229Mitch EvansNZLJaguar TCS Racing+1.351
Share
Avatar photo
1016 posts

About author
Formula 1 & Formula E reporter/journalist
Articles
Related posts
Formula E

São Paulo E-Prix: Sébastian Buemi Goes Fastest in Rapid FP1

By
3 Mins read
FP1 REPORT: Sébastian Buemi topped the first session in São Paulo, as just nine-tenths separated the top sixteen.
Formula E

Nissan's Tommaso Volpe: First wet race of Gen3 era 'another factor to consider' in São Paulo

By
1 Mins read
Nissan FE Team Principal Tommaso Volpe has warned that Formula E could see its first wet race of the season this weekend in São Paulo.
Formula E

Sacha Fenestraz: "This weekend feels like a homecoming"

By
2 Mins read
Sacha Fenestraz is aiming for another strong weekend in São Paulo after setting the fastest lap in Formula E history in Cape Town.