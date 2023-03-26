Triple Delight for Nick Cassidy after Third Consecutive Podium Finish

Nick Cassidy is without a doubt the most in-form driver currently in the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, as the New Zealander claimed a sensational third consecutive podium finish at the inaugural São Paulo E-Prix.

After claiming second in Hyderabad, third in Cape Town and second on Saturday in São Paulo, the Envision Racing driver has thrown himself right into title contention, with Cassidy having moved from fifth to third in the Drivers’ Championship. After his excellent performance in Brazil, the New Zealander is now just twenty-five points behind leader Pascal Wehrlein, with ten races remaining.

Cassidy made an excellent start to the race thanks to having qualified in fifth, before settling into the E-Prix in the leading pack. He did well to manage his energy by attempting to avoid being in front, with early race leader Stoffel Vandoorne having tumbled down the order due to having used more energy whilst leading. Cassidy used the slipstream to full-effect in order to preserve energy, a strategy which allowed himself and Mitch Evans to escape towards the end of the race.

Cassidy did eventually move into the lead on Lap Twenty-Five, after Evans had led for a few laps. Cassidy led for several laps before being overtaken by Evans late on, with the Envision driver having admitted after the race that “something pretty special” would’ve been needed to beat his compatriot. Cassidy did give it his all but ultimately had to settle for second.

The New Zealander absolutely loved the race and was “super happy” with yet another podium, something he’s starting to become very familiar with.

“Before the race I said that I would be super happy with a podium finish.That was Formula E at its best, so much fun from a driver’s point of view, and I hope it was a good watch for the fans. It was a pretty strategic race, and to finish with Jaguar-powered cars one, two and three is pretty cool.

“I knew to get the win I would have to do something pretty special to beat Mitch (Evans), but that would have been a big risk in terms of losing out and ending up third.”