‘What an incredible day!’: Jaguar’s James Barclay celebrates São Paulo dominance

Sunday 25 March 2023 is a day that Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal James Barclay will never forget, as Jaguar powertrains claimed a first ever 1-2-3 at the inaugural São Paulo E Prix, with Mitch Evans claiming the honours.

It was a sensational day for Jaguar, with the factory team duo of Evans and Sam Bird having claimed first and third, whilst their customer side Envision Racing finished second thanks to Nick Cassidy. All three drove a brilliant race, with Bird in particular having worked his way through the field after starting tenth. The Briton was ultimately unable to fight for the victory due to having opted to play it safe and claim third, with the Hyderabad incident having been on the back of his mind.

Evans on the other hand was in the leading group throughout the race after starting third, with the New Zealander having saved his energy by remaining behind another driver. He ultimately made his move for the lead on Cassidy in the closing laps, with Cassidy having had no response due to the pair having boasted similar energy levels.

As a result of the team’s 1-3 finish, they’ve risen from sixth to third in the Constructors’ Championship, marking an “incredible day” for Barclay and the team.

“What an incredible day! A historic first with three Jaguars dominating the podium. Today’s result and the team’s performance after a few challenging weekends was all the more sweet. With a strong car and a proven team, we knew it was about executing a clean weekend with a great strategy and that’s what we did today. Mitch and Sam drove exceptionally, showing patience in a strategic race and raw speed when it was needed.

“I would like to thank our technical partner WAE who have worked tirelessly for this result and to our amazing commercial partners. We wanted to put on a great show for the Brazilian fans and we delivered just that, it’s a special day and one which we will enjoy celebrating.”