ABT CUPRA’s Thomas Biermaier: “Berlin has a very special place in the hearts of all of us”

The ABT CUPRA Formula E Team will be going all out this weekend at the Berlin E-Prix double-header to score their first points of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with the Germans being the only team on the grid to still be point-less this season.

Nothing would feel more special for ABT CUPRA than to score their first points of the season this weekend at their home race, especially with the Tempelhof Airport Circuit having been such a strong venue for them in the past. When partnered with Audi, ABT claimed multiple victories in Berlin, with the hope being that they can use those “emotional moments” as inspiration this weekend.

ABT CUPRA were looking strong at the previous round in São Paulo, where Robin Frijns made his much-anticipated return from injury. The Dutchman finished fifteenth whilst Nico Mueller retired despite having shown solid pace, after he hit Edoardo Mortara. There were still plenty of positives to take away from Brazil, though, which they’ll be hoping to build on this weekend.

Team Principal Thomas Biermaier knows that “Berlin has a very special place in the hearts of us all” not only because it’s the team’s home race, but because it’s become a classic of Formula E. The team are “looking forward” to their home event and the incredible support they’ll receive, as they once again go looking for their first points of the season.

“Berlin has a very special place in the hearts of all of us – this is where we have celebrated some of our greatest motorsport successes and experienced many emotional moments,” Biermaier said. “With two races, the rookie test on Monday, full grandstands and lots of activities from our partners, it’s going to be a hot weekend. We’re looking forward to it, because that’s exactly how motorsport should be.”