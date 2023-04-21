Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Stoffel Vandoorne Makes Perfect Start to Double-Header Weekend

Credit: Simon Galloway courtesy of FIA Formula E

Reigning World Champion Stoffel Vandoorne made the perfect start to the Berlin E-Prix double-header by topping Free Practice One, with the Belgian having finished the session as the fastest driver, with Jake Dennis less than a tenth behind.

As the sun shone at the famous Tempelhof Street Circuit, it was Edoardo Mortara who led the field out to kickstart the second double-header of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with Free Practice One representing Round Seven of the campaign. With it being a venue that all the teams and the vast majority of the drivers know extremely well, it was no surprise to see several drivers get up to speed quickly, despite the Gen3 cars and the hard Hankook rubber.

There were, though, several complaints early on of no grip, as the drivers attempted to gain an understanding of how the Gen3 cars feel on the odd airport surface. To no surprise, the times tumbled in the opening minutes of the first session of the weekend, as São Paulo winner Mitch Evans and double Formula E Champion Jean-Éric Vergne became the first to enter the high 1:06s.

They were quickly joined by several other drivers, with Dan Ticktum having been fastest after the opening ten minutes, with the Briton having set a 1:06.730. Not too long after Ticktum set his time, a brief yellow flag was flown after Mortara suffered from what appeared to be a technical problem at Turn Four, with the Swiss driver having gone straight into a barrier, despite having been trying to brake. The Maserati MSG Racing driver broke his front wing in the process; however, he was able to return to the pits.

As the first session of the Berlin weekend moved into its second half, it was Sébastian Buemi who sat at the top of the leaderboard, on a solid 1:06.135. His time initially put him three-tenths ahead of both Avalanche Andretti Formula E drivers, with Dennis having been narrowly ahead of André Lotterer at the German’s home event. Dennis soon moved to the front as the session entered its final ten minutes, with the championship contender having become the first to enter the 1:05s, after setting a 1:05.888.

Dennis was closely followed instantly by another driver celebrating their home E-Prix this weekend, Maximilian Günther, who went 0.003s slower than the Andretti driver. Dennis remained at the top from Günther as the session entered its final five minutes; however, several drivers began to push much harder. Evans jumped to third but still found himself over a tenth behind Dennis, whilst 1.7 seconds separated the entire field. Reigning World Champion Vandoorne replaced Evans in third as the session entered its final minute, in what was a solid effort by the Belgian.

Sam Bird then demoted Evans down a further place, after the São Paulo podium finisher moved into fourth. Just 0.028s separated second to fifth as the chequered flag was flown, as a few drivers attempted one final lap. One of those drivers was Mortara, who after recovering from his early issues, managed to go third fastest right at the end of the session, putting him exactly a tenth of a second behind Dennis.

It was Vandoorne, though, who ended the opening session on top, with the Belgian having gone quickest with a 1:05.803. Vandoorne was the penultimate driver to take the flag, with him having done well to top the session from Dennis, Guenther, Vergne who set a good lap right at the end, and Mortara who rounded off the top five. Championship leader Pascal Wehrlein had a slow start to the weekend after ending FP1 in seventeenth, meaning he has work to do in Free Practice Two on Saturday morning.

POS.NO.DRIVER.NAT.TEAM.TIME/GAP.
11Stoffel VandoorneBELDS Penske1:05.803
227Jake DennisGBRAvalanche Andretti Formula E+0.085
37Maximilian GüntherDEUMaserati MSG Racing+0.088
425Jean-Éric VergneFRADS Penske+0.152
548Edoardo MortaraCHEMaserati MSG Racing+0.185
610Sam BirdGBRJaguar TCS Racing+0.211
79Mitch EvansNZLJaguar TCS Racing+0.222
813António Félix da CostaPORTAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team+0.260
936André LottererDEUAvalanche Andretti Formula E+0.298
1058René RastDEUNEOM McLaren Formula E Team+0.312
1116Sébastian BuemiCHEEnvision Racing+0.332
1233Dan TicktumGBRNIO 333 Racing+0.444
133Sérgio Sette CâmaraBRZNIO 333 Racing+0.504
1411Lucas di GrassiBRZMahindra Racing+0.618
155Jake HughesGBRNEOM McLaren Formula E Team+0.668
164Robin FrijnsNEDABT CUPRA Formula E Team+0.691
1794Pascal WehrleinDEUTAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team+0.721
1823Sacha FenestrazFRANissan Formula E Team+0.769
1951Nico MüllerCHEABT CUPRA Formula E Team+0.786
2037Nick CassidyNZLEnvision Racing+0.941
218Oliver RowlandGBRMahindra Racing+1.086
2217Norman NatoFRANissan Formula E Team+1.355
