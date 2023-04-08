Chad Finchum entering Martinsville Xfinity

Chad Finchum will hope to run his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race of 2023 at Martinsville Speedway on 15 April, driving the #66 Ford Mustang for MBM Motorsports.

“I love Martinsville Speedway. It’s always been one of my favorite tracks to race at and I have had a lot of success there throughout the years,” posted Finchum on social media Friday. “I can’t wait to be back at the track. Let’s get it!”

Finchum has exclusively raced for MBM since entering NASCAR’s national divisions in 2017, including being a full-time driver from 2018 to 2020. In 106 career Xfinity series, he has eleven top-twenty finishes and a best run of eleventh at the fall Talladega race in 2020. As a weekly driver, his highest points finish was twenty-sixth in 2019 and 2020. Finchum also raced in the Cup Series with MBM between 2018 and 2021.

He only ran two races in 2022 as the team struggled to qualify, missing four other entries. After failing to qualify for the first Martinsville event, he made the second but retired with a brake failure and was classified thirty-sixth.

The #66 has endured a difficult start to the 2023 season, making just three of the first seven races with five different drivers including Caesar Bacarella, Timmy Hill, Cameron Lawrence, Mason Maggio, and Dexter Stacey. It is currently forty-first in owner points with Maggio holding its best finish of thirty-first at Richmond in his series début.