NASCAR Xfinity Series

Chad Finchum entering Martinsville Xfinity

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Chad Finchum will hope to run his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race of 2023 at Martinsville Speedway on 15 April, driving the #66 Ford Mustang for MBM Motorsports.

“I love Martinsville Speedway. It’s always been one of my favorite tracks to race at and I have had a lot of success there throughout the years,” posted Finchum on social media Friday. “I can’t wait to be back at the track. Let’s get it!”

Finchum has exclusively raced for MBM since entering NASCAR’s national divisions in 2017, including being a full-time driver from 2018 to 2020. In 106 career Xfinity series, he has eleven top-twenty finishes and a best run of eleventh at the fall Talladega race in 2020. As a weekly driver, his highest points finish was twenty-sixth in 2019 and 2020. Finchum also raced in the Cup Series with MBM between 2018 and 2021.

He only ran two races in 2022 as the team struggled to qualify, missing four other entries. After failing to qualify for the first Martinsville event, he made the second but retired with a brake failure and was classified thirty-sixth.

The #66 has endured a difficult start to the 2023 season, making just three of the first seven races with five different drivers including Caesar Bacarella, Timmy Hill, Cameron Lawrence, Mason Maggio, and Dexter Stacey. It is currently forty-first in owner points with Maggio holding its best finish of thirty-first at Richmond in his series début.

Share
Avatar photo
2598 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Truck SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar become first-time winners

By
3 Mins read
Chandler Smith swung for the fences at Richmond to score his first NASCAR Xfinity win, while Carson Hocevar escaped a chaotic Texas Truck race with his maiden victory.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

After parking episode, Josh Williams, DGM acquire Parking Guidance Systems sponsorship

By
1 Mins read
In a very clever deal, Parking Guidance Systems has partnered with DGM Racing for multiple races, on the heels of DGM driver Josh Williams being suspended by NASCAR after parking his car on the track at Atlanta in protest.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

FRS Racing signs Kyle Weatherman for debut

By
1 Mins read
Upstart NASCAR Xfinity team FRS Racing will run their maiden race at Richmond this Saturday with Kyle Weatherman as their first driver.