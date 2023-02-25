Mason Maggio to make Xfinity debut at Las Vegas

Mason Maggio will hope to run his maiden NASCAR Xfinity Series race on 4 March at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he will pilot the #66 Ford Mustang for MBM Motorsports.

The eighteen-year-old late model racer ran four races in the Truck Series in 2022 with a best finish of twenty-seventh in his series début at Gateway. Additional starts came at Richmond (thirty-third), Kansas (thirty-second), and Homestead (thirty-second), with Kansas also being a 1.5-mile oval like Las Vegas.

He tested an Xfinity car at Charlotte in January alongside MBM’s regular drivers Timmy Hill and Stan Mullis.

“It’s a step up the NASCAR ladder that I look forward to making,” said Maggio. “A huge thank you to my family for their support, Carl Long (MBM owner), and Jason Houghtaling (crew chief) for the opportunity, and all our great partners for making this possible.

“When we tested at Charlotte, we showed a lot of potential. The seat time and building chemistry with the team really helped prepare me for the opportunity to go to Vegas. With the potential we showed, I think we’ll have a good run and get a respectful result for my first Xfinity Series race.”

MBM fields the #66 and #13, though only the former is running the full season. Both cars failed to qualify for the opener at Daytona with Dexter Stacey in the #66 and Hill in the #13. The #13 is not entered for Saturday’s race at Auto Club Speedway.

“I am very excited to be a part of Mason’s Xfinity début,” added Houghtaling. “I have worked with him and watched him progress from the Pro Late Model ranks, and I have seen an amazing amount of talent and drive to take on our new challenge.”