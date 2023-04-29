Greg Biffle rejoins SRX at Thunder Road

The Superstar Racing Experience‘s Thunder Road Speedbowl date on 20 July just got a little nicer. On Friday, the series announced Greg Biffle will return to the series for the race, where he is expected to bring back his “iconic” #69.

“I am so excited to return to the SRX series for a third season,” said Biffle. “What I look forward to the most is getting to compete with twelve of the best drivers in the world and see new race tracks. I can’t wait to experience Thunder Road for the first time.”

Biffle has competed in SRX since the inaugural season in 2021, including the full 2022 schedule. While he has yet to win a race, he has been consistently competitive with three heat wins and a pair of runner-up finishes in the inaugural race at Stafford in 2021 and at South Boston the following year. He finished fifth in the 2022 standings.

Recently named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, he has a combined fifty-six wins across the three NASCAR national tiers and a pair of championships in the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series. His most recent action came in the Cup Series in 2022 when he ran five races for NY Racing Team including the Daytona 500.

The 53-year-old’s motorsport experience also includes IROC, sports cars, Stadium Super Trucks, and UTV racing.

“Greg Biffle on a short track like Thunder Road makes so much sense for SRX,” series CEO Don Hawk stated. “He is a craftsman on short tracks, and he will be a threat to win there with his skill set.”

Biffle, NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez, and IndyCar’s Tony Kanaan have been confirmed as one-off drivers racing at Thunder Road. Fellow Washington native Kasey Kahne announced his SRX entry the day prior.