Jake Dennis ‘Feeling Refreshed’ Despite Ongoing Bad Luck Streak

Jake Dennis enters this weekend’s Berlin E-Prix double-header “feeling refreshed”, after having a few weeks to get over what was yet another miserable race, this time in São Paulo.

São Paulo was massively disappointing for the Avalanche Andretti Formula E driver once again for reasons that weren’t his fault, with the Briton having been forced to retire after Dan Ticktum went into the back of him. After starting the season in sublime fashion, Dennis has now gone three races in a row without any points.

Bad luck has seemingly been his only type of luck since he claimed two second-place finishes in Diriyah, with the British driver having been hit in Hyderabad, before suffering from a technical fault in Cape Town, only to then be taken out in São Paulo. He’s certainly had to dig deep to get through the disastrous few rounds; however, returning to the familiar Tempelhof Street Circuit should hopefully calm the field down.

Remarkably, despite his run of bad luck, Dennis is still second in the Drivers’ Championship, although, he now finds himself twenty-four points behind Pascal Wehrlein. With this weekend marking the halfway point of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Dennis must have a strong weekend, otherwise he’ll begin to tumble down the order.

He heads to Berlin “excited”, with the Briton remaining positive ahead of the seventh and eighth round of the season.

“It’s good to get back to racing after what feels like a long time since São Paulo. The team and I are feeling refreshed, and we’re all excited for the upcoming European races in Berlin and Monaco.”

“It’s always a great experience to race in front of German fans” – André Lotterer

André Lotterer enters his home weekend “very excited” to be racing once again in front of a home crowd, with the Andretti driver labelling it as a “great experience” when amongst German fans.

Lotterer heads to Berlin on the back of having finished twelfth in São Paulo, after recovering from twenty-first on the grid. It’s certainly been a challenging first half of the season for the experienced German, who does at least have a strong record in Berlin, something which will fill him with confidence. Lotterer has managed several top five finishes and one podium at his home race over the years, with the target being to add to his positive home record.

He certainly needs a strong couple of results in Berlin, with him currently finding himself thirteenth in the standings.

“I’m very excited to be racing in Berlin again,” Lotterer said. “It’s my home race and has been a good track for me in the past. It’s always a great experience to race in front of German fans who have always made themselves very present.”