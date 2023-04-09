Joey Logano dominates Bristol Truck Race on Dirt

Joey Logano‘s NASCAR Cup Series spotter Coleman Pressley could not serve in the spot for Saturday’s Craftsman Truck Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway as he was with Taylor Gray‘s team, so he jokingly asked his team-mate Ryan Blaney to fill in. Sure enough, the move paid off big time.

With Blaney atop the spotter’s stand giving signals, Logano manhandled the field by leading all but twelve laps in the 150-lap race for his second career Truck victory. He also won his heat race.

“I called him up after we got done qualifying [at Atlanta] and said, ‘Would you want to do it?’ And he was all in,” recalled Logano. “He’s like, ‘Yeah, absolutely, but I never really spotted before. I’ve only done it a couple times and the last time I did it the guy wrecked.’ So I’m like, ‘Well, we can’t do much worse.’

“But he did a good job. Obviously, anytime you put a race car driver up there, that’s why a lot of the spotters used to be race car drivers, they understand what you’re looking for as far as speed and honestly Ryan knows what he wants to hear on the radio, which I typically want to hear a lot more than him. I was trying to get him to keep talking more and more, which he was. We had some fun and some good laughs and it all worked out.”

Multiple wrecks resulted in green-flag laps only lasting about seven laps including a multi-car crash that took out defending winner Ben Rhodes with ten laps remaining. Logano faced a challenge from ThorSport Racing team-mate Ty Majeski but easily held him off on the final restart.

Logano attributed much of his success in keeping Majeski at bay to Blaney as “line-wise, he was able to see some things in three and four that as he leader you don’t get to follow anybody and see. Majeski was entering a little bit higher and being able to turn down across the track and he did a good job explaining that to me and was able to adjust that line and that made the difference a lot. He was starting to close the gap on us speed-wise and that kind of made the difference for us.”

William Byron and Chase Briscoe, the only other Cup regulars in the race, respectively finished third and seventh. Briscoe had broken his left middle finger in a dirt track race on Thursday, but intends to race the entire weekend before getting surgery. Jonathan Davenport, another driver doing both the Truck and Cup races, placed fourteenth in his NASCAR début.

Zane Smith won the pole after scoring enough passing points in his heat, but was embroiled in a crash with Chase Purdy and Christian Eckes on lap 97 and settled for twenty-first.

Besides Davenport, other dirt ringers included Tanner Carrick (finished twenty-sixth) and Tyler Carpenter (twenty-ninth). Carpenter struggled throughout the night as he was responsible for three cautions due to spins.

Race results

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer Laps Status 1 4 66 Joey Logano* ThorSport Racing Ford 150 Running 2 2 98 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing Ford 150 Running 3 14 51 William Byron* Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevrolet 150 Running 4 8 88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Ford 150 Running 5 11 23 Grant Enfinger GMS Racing Chevrolet 150 Running 6 26 35 Jake Garcia McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 150 Running 7 10 22 Chase Briscoe* AM Racing Ford 150 Running 8 34 15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage Toyota 150 Running 9 3 04 Kaden Honeycutt Roper Racing Ford 150 Running 10 24 25 Matt DiBenedetto Rackley WAR Chevrolet 150 Running 11 15 24 Rajah Caruth GMS Racing Chevrolet 150 Running 12 29 5 Dean Thompson TRICON Garage Toyota 150 Running 13 6 13 Hailie Deegan ThorSport Racing Ford 150 Running 14 25 7 Jonathan Davenport* Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 150 Running 15 12 11 Corey Heim TRICON Garage Toyota 150 Running 16 22 12 Spencer Boyd Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet 150 Running 17 27 42 Carson Hocevar Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 150 Running 18 17 2 Nick Sanchez Rev Racing Chevrolet 150 Running 19 7 99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Ford 150 Running 20 19 32 Bret Holmes Bret Holmes Racing Chevrolet 150 Running 21 1 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 150 Running 22 32 43 Daniel Dye GMS Racing Chevrolet 150 Running 23 5 52 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 150 Running 24 30 6 Norm Benning Norm Benning Racing Chevrolet 150 Running 25 28 56 Timmy Hill Hill Motorsports Toyota 148 Running 26 31 30 Tanner Carrick On Point Motorsports Toyota 147 Running 27 35 9 Colby Howard CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet 147 Running 28 16 4 Chase Purdy Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevrolet 147 Running 29 33 41 Tyler Carpenter Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 117 Accident 30 13 19 Christian Eckes McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 96 Accident 31 21 75 Parker Kligerman* Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet 85 Accident 32 36 02 Kris Wright Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet 75 Accident 33 23 16 Tyler Ankrum Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota 25 Accident 34 9 17 Taylor Gray TRICON Garage Toyota 8 Accident 35 18 33 Mason Massey Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 7 Accident 36 20 20 Stefan Parsons* Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Accident DNQ 45 Lawless Alan Niece Motorsports Chevrolet DNQ 34 Josh Reaume Reaume Brothers Racing Ford DNQ 62 Jessica Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota DNQ 46 Jerry Bohlman G2G Racing Toyota DNQ 47 Andrew Gordon* G2G Racing Toyota Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year

* – Ineligible for points

Heat results

Heat #1

Finish Start Number Driver Laps Status 1 3 99 Ben Rhodes 15 Running 2 6 13 Hailie Deegan 15 Running 3 2 4 Chase Purdy 15 Running 4 1 20 Stefan Parsons* 15 Running 5 11 17 Taylor Gray 15 Running 6 9 33 Mason Massey 15 Running 7 8 7 Jonathan Davenport* 15 Running 8 5 34 Josh Reaume 15 Running 9 10 45 Lawless Alan 13 Running 10 7 02 Kris Wright 11 Running 11 4 15 Tanner Gray 11 Running

Heat #2

Finish Start Number Driver Laps Status 1 4 52 Stewart Friesen 15 Running 2 10 38 Zane Smith 15 Running 3 6 22 Chase Briscoe* 15 Running 4 3 75 Parker Kligerman* 15 Running 5 8 19 Christian Eckes 15 Running 6 2 16 Tyler Ankrum 15 Running 7 7 35 Jake Garcia 15 Running 8 9 56 Timmy Hill 15 Running 9 5 62 Jessica Friesen 15 Running 10 1 9 Colby Howard 0 DNS

Heat #3

Finish Start Number Driver Laps Status 1 5 66 Joey Logano* 15 Running 2 9 98 Ty Majeski 15 Running 3 2 2 Nick Sanchez 15 Running 4 7 11 Corey Heim 15 Running 5 8 51 William Byron* 15 Running 6 1 25 Matt DiBenedetto 15 Running 7 3 5 Dean Thompson 15 Running 8 4 43 Daniel Dye 15 Running 9 10 30 Tanner Carrick 13 DNF 10 6 46 Jerry Bohlman 11 DNS

Heat #4

Finish Start Number Driver Laps Status 1 3 88 Matt Crafton 15 Running 2 2 24 Rajah Caruth 15 Running 3 10 04 Kaden Honeycutt 15 Running 4 7 23 Grant Enfinger 15 Running 5 5 12 Spencer Boyd 15 Running 6 8 32 Bret Holmes 15 Running 7 6 42 Carson Hocevar 15 Running 8 9 6 Norm Benning 15 Running 9 4 41 Tyler Carpenter 15 Running 10 1 47 Andrew Gordon* 14 Running

