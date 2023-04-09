NASCAR Truck Series

Joey Logano dominates Bristol Truck Race on Dirt

By
3 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Joey Logano‘s NASCAR Cup Series spotter Coleman Pressley could not serve in the spot for Saturday’s Craftsman Truck Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway as he was with Taylor Gray‘s team, so he jokingly asked his team-mate Ryan Blaney to fill in. Sure enough, the move paid off big time.

With Blaney atop the spotter’s stand giving signals, Logano manhandled the field by leading all but twelve laps in the 150-lap race for his second career Truck victory. He also won his heat race.

“I called him up after we got done qualifying [at Atlanta] and said, ‘Would you want to do it?’ And he was all in,” recalled Logano. “He’s like, ‘Yeah, absolutely, but I never really spotted before. I’ve only done it a couple times and the last time I did it the guy wrecked.’ So I’m like, ‘Well, we can’t do much worse.’

“But he did a good job. Obviously, anytime you put a race car driver up there, that’s why a lot of the spotters used to be race car drivers, they understand what you’re looking for as far as speed and honestly Ryan knows what he wants to hear on the radio, which I typically want to hear a lot more than him. I was trying to get him to keep talking more and more, which he was. We had some fun and some good laughs and it all worked out.”

Multiple wrecks resulted in green-flag laps only lasting about seven laps including a multi-car crash that took out defending winner Ben Rhodes with ten laps remaining. Logano faced a challenge from ThorSport Racing team-mate Ty Majeski but easily held him off on the final restart.

Logano attributed much of his success in keeping Majeski at bay to Blaney as “line-wise, he was able to see some things in three and four that as he leader you don’t get to follow anybody and see. Majeski was entering a little bit higher and being able to turn down across the track and he did a good job explaining that to me and was able to adjust that line and that made the difference a lot. He was starting to close the gap on us speed-wise and that kind of made the difference for us.”

William Byron and Chase Briscoe, the only other Cup regulars in the race, respectively finished third and seventh. Briscoe had broken his left middle finger in a dirt track race on Thursday, but intends to race the entire weekend before getting surgery. Jonathan Davenport, another driver doing both the Truck and Cup races, placed fourteenth in his NASCAR début.

Zane Smith won the pole after scoring enough passing points in his heat, but was embroiled in a crash with Chase Purdy and Christian Eckes on lap 97 and settled for twenty-first.

Besides Davenport, other dirt ringers included Tanner Carrick (finished twenty-sixth) and Tyler Carpenter (twenty-ninth). Carpenter struggled throughout the night as he was responsible for three cautions due to spins.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1466Joey Logano*ThorSport RacingFord150Running
2298Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingFord150Running
31451William Byron*Kyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
4888Matt CraftonThorSport RacingFord150Running
51123Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet150Running
62635Jake GarciaMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet150Running
71022Chase Briscoe*AM RacingFord150Running
83415Tanner GrayTRICON GarageToyota150Running
9304Kaden HoneycuttRoper RacingFord150Running
102425Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet150Running
111524Rajah CaruthGMS RacingChevrolet150Running
12295Dean ThompsonTRICON GarageToyota150Running
13613Hailie DeeganThorSport RacingFord150Running
14257Jonathan Davenport*Spire MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
151211Corey HeimTRICON GarageToyota150Running
162212Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
172742Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
18172Nick SanchezRev RacingChevrolet150Running
19799Ben RhodesThorSport RacingFord150Running
201932Bret HolmesBret Holmes RacingChevrolet150Running
21138Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord150Running
223243Daniel DyeGMS RacingChevrolet150Running
23552Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota150Running
24306Norm BenningNorm Benning RacingChevrolet150Running
252856Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota148Running
263130Tanner CarrickOn Point MotorsportsToyota147Running
27359Colby HowardCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet147Running
28164Chase PurdyKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet147Running
293341Tyler CarpenterNiece MotorsportsChevrolet117Accident
301319Christian EckesMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet96Accident
312175Parker Kligerman*Henderson MotorsportsChevrolet85Accident
323602Kris WrightYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet75Accident
332316Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota25Accident
34917Taylor GrayTRICON GarageToyota8Accident
351833Mason MasseyReaume Brothers RacingFord7Accident
362020Stefan Parsons*Young’s MotorsportsChevrolet7Accident
DNQ45Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet
DNQ34Josh ReaumeReaume Brothers RacingFord
DNQ62Jessica FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota
DNQ46Jerry BohlmanG2G RacingToyota
DNQ47Andrew Gordon*G2G RacingToyota
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points

Heat results

Heat #1

FinishStartNumberDriverLapsStatus
1399Ben Rhodes15Running
2613Hailie Deegan15Running
324Chase Purdy15Running
4120Stefan Parsons*15Running
51117Taylor Gray15Running
6933Mason Massey15Running
787Jonathan Davenport*15Running
8534Josh Reaume15Running
91045Lawless Alan13Running
10702Kris Wright11Running
11415Tanner Gray11Running

Heat #2

FinishStartNumberDriverLapsStatus
1452Stewart Friesen15Running
21038Zane Smith15Running
3622Chase Briscoe*15Running
4375Parker Kligerman*15Running
5819Christian Eckes15Running
6216Tyler Ankrum15Running
7735Jake Garcia15Running
8956Timmy Hill15Running
9562Jessica Friesen15Running
1019Colby Howard0DNS

Heat #3

FinishStartNumberDriverLapsStatus
1566Joey Logano*15Running
2998Ty Majeski15Running
322Nick Sanchez15Running
4711Corey Heim15Running
5851William Byron*15Running
6125Matt DiBenedetto15Running
735Dean Thompson15Running
8443Daniel Dye15Running
91030Tanner Carrick13DNF
10646Jerry Bohlman11DNS

Heat #4

FinishStartNumberDriverLapsStatus
1388Matt Crafton15Running
2224Rajah Caruth15Running
31004Kaden Honeycutt15Running
4723Grant Enfinger15Running
5512Spencer Boyd15Running
6832Bret Holmes15Running
7642Carson Hocevar15Running
896Norm Benning15Running
9441Tyler Carpenter15Running
10147Andrew Gordon*14Running

Points earned

PositionNumberDriverTotal Points
138Zane Smith17
298Ty Majeski16
34Kaden Honeycutt15
466Joey Logano*14
552Stewart Friesen13
613Hailie Deegan13
799Ben Rhodes12
888Matt Crafton12
917Taylor Gray12
1022Chase Briscoe*11
1123Grant Enfinger10
1211Corey Heim10
1319Christian Eckes9
1451William Byron*9
1524Rajah Caruth9
164Chase Purdy8
172Nick Sanchez8
1833Mason Massey8
1932Bret Holmes7
2020Stefan Parsons*7
2175Parker Kligerman*7
2212Spencer Boyd6
2316Tyler Ankrum5
2425Matt DiBenedetto5
257Jonathan Davenport*5
2635Jake Garcia4
2742Carson Hocevar4
2856Timmy Hill4
295Dean Thompson4
306Norm Benning4
3130Tanner Carrick3
3243Daniel Dye3
3341Tyler Carpenter2
3415Tanner Gray1
359Colby Howard1
362Kris Wright0
DNQ34Josh Reaume4
DNQ45Lawless Alan3
DNQ62Jessica Friesen2
DNQ46Jerry Bohlman1
DNQ47Andrew Gordon1
1 point per position gained
Share
Avatar photo
2600 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Truck Series

Dean Thompson cleared to return after Texas crash

By
1 Mins read
Dean Thompson has been cleared to return to racing in time for the NASCAR Truck Series’ next round at Bristol after his crash at Texas.
NASCAR Truck Series

3 Chevy Truck teams lose 10 points for engine violations

By
1 Mins read
The #2 of Nick Sanchez, #4 of Chase Purdy, and #51 of Jack Wood have all been deducted ten points due to engine oil reservoir tank violations.
NASCAR Truck Series

Chase Briscoe enters Bristol Dirt Trucks for AM Racing

By
2 Mins read
Chase Briscoe will be one of three NASCAR Cup regulars doing the Truck Series Bristol Dirt Race as he joins AM Racing.