Tanner Carrick to make NASCAR debut in Bristol Dirt Trucks

21-year-old Tanner Carrick will make his NASCAR début on Saturday when he enters the Craftsman Truck Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. He will drive the #30 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for On Point Motorsports.

Carrick is no stranger to the Toyota camp, racing with Toyota motors in dirt cars. The 2017 USAC National Series Rookie of the Year was among the top prospects in midget racing before migrating to sprint cars, where he has won seventeen times.

“Running the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol wasn’t something that was really on my radar, and I am really thankful and appreciative that the team at On Point Motorsports reached out,” Carrick stated. “Running on dirt is something that I am really familiar with, so I am really excited for this opportunity and look forward to working with everyone associated with the team.

“I am really thankful for the opportunities I have had over the course of my career that have led me to this point. Starting my career with Keith Kunz Motorsports and building a great relationship with them and Toyota has been something that I have always cherished, and for this opportunity with On Point Motorsports to come about and them to also have a relationship with Toyota is cool. I am really looking forward to getting to work.”

The #30 has mainly been a multi-driver, single-truck operation. Across four of the first five races in 2023, the #30 was piloted by Chris Hacker, Colin Garrett, and Ryan Vargas; Vargas scored the truck’s best finish so far of eighth in the most recent event at Texas.