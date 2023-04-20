Johnny Sauter joins Roper Racing

After not having a ride to start 2023, Johnny Sauter will race the #04 Ford F-150 for Roper Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The team announced his signing Wednesday.

The team posted on social media, “Johnny Sauter, former NASCAR Truck Series Champion, will be driving for the Roper Racing #04 Carquest Ford F-150 Craftsmen Truck Team!”

The 2016 series champion, Sauter has mostly been a journeyman since his full-time tenure with ThorSport Racing ended after 2021. He ran six races in 2022 for ThorSport, G2G Racing, and Young’s Motorsports with a pair of top fives in ThorSport’s #13 including a runner-up at Martinsville.

Although Sauter was supposed to return to G2G for 2023, he has yet to drive for them.

Sauter replaces Kaden Honeycutt, who was contracted for the first six races. His best finish was ninth at Bristol Dirt.

“It was fun while it lasted either way but that won’t stop me from being at the track! We keep pushing forward no matter what,” Honeycutt tweeted.

The team did not specify if he will run the rest of the season or select starts. The next Truck race is on 6 May at Kansas.