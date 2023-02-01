Kaden Honeycutt joins Roper Racing for first 6 Truck races

After going quiet for a year, Roper Racing will return for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season with Kaden Honeycutt piloting the #04 Ford F-150 in the first six races. His season begins at Daytona International Speedway on 17 February, followed by Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3 March), Atlanta Motor Speedway (18 March), Circuit of the Americas (25 March), Texas Motor Speedway (1 April), and Bristol Motor Speedway‘s dirt layout (8 April).

“Well the news is out for 2023! I could not be more excited for this opportunity with Roper Racing in the 04 Carquest Auto Parts, and Fly Alliance Ford 150! The plan is to run the first 6 races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series and go from there,” posted Honeycutt.

The nineteen-year-old Honeycutt made his Truck Series début at Martinsville in 2022 for G2G Racing as a last-minute replacement. After a second start with G2G at Nashville where he nearly cracked the top twenty by placing twenty-first, he joined On Point Motorsports to finish out the year by running seven of the last eight events. Back-to-back top twenties at Bristol and Talladega culminated in a ninth at Phoenix.

Outside of the Trucks, he also races in the CARS Tour and does sim racing in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, the latter for RFK Racing. He competed in the ARCA Menards Series in 2018 and 2019 with five starts and a pair of top tens.

Roper Racing was founded in 2018 as a family operation with Cory Roper as owner/driver. After running part-time with middling performance out of a midpack team but plenty of bright spots, Roper hoped to race the full calendar in 2021 before the plan was dropped midseason. Nevertheless, Roper nearly won the season opener at Daytona but was edged out in a dramatic run to the finish. Chase Briscoe also made a pair of starts in the #04.

The team did not race in 2022. Roper planned to run the Talladega event but withdrew due to weather concerns.