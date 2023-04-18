Mahindra Hopeful ‘Drivers Feel More Comfortable’ in Berlin

Mahindra Racing CEO Frederic Bertrand is hopeful that the team’s hard work since the São Paulo E-Prix will help “the drivers feel more comfortable”, with the side targeting points at this weekend’s Berlin E-Prix double-header.

Since Lucas di Grassi‘s podium at the season-opener in Mexico City, the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has been massively disappointing for Mahindra. They enter this weekend in Berlin on the back of a point-less race in São Paulo and seventh in the Constructors’ Championship, highlighting that they have work to do.

Mahindra have only scored points in two out of six races so far this year; however, with both Di Grassi and Oliver Rowland having won at the Tempelhof Street Circuit, Mahindra can perhaps be optimistic of a better weekend in Germany. The side are targeting points in Berlin having made some “improvements” during the recent break, with Bertrand aware that his side must “aim higher”.

“Our aim in Berlin is to be firmly within the points. Our race results in Sao Paulo were not what we expected to come away with, so we need to aim higher and improve as a team to not make the mistakes that we did in Brazil. We have been working very hard in the factory since the last race to make some improvements to the cars, so the drivers feel more comfortable.

“We are hoping that the double header in Berlin is as positive as the weekend in Brazil began. That’s where we need to be as a team.”