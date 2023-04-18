Maserati’s James Rossiter: “Everyone in the team is in good spirits”

Maserati MSG Racing Team Principal James Rossiter has shared that everyone at the Monte-Carlo-based team “is in good spirits”, despite another point-less race in São Paulo.

Being the fastest team in pre-season has seemingly been a bad omen for Maserati, who have seriously struggled for consistency in the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Maserati were unfortunate to leave Brazil without any points, with Maximilian Günther having finished eleventh, whilst Edoardo Mortara retired after being hit.

Whilst they weren’t rewarded with any points, Maserati can take some confidence into this weekend’s Berlin E-Prix double-header, with the side having shown strong pace in Brazil. As well as that, Günther and Mortara are both previous Berlin winners, with Mortara having won the race for Maserati (known last year as ROKIT Venturi) last season.

Maserati’s previous success in Berlin means they enter this weekend knowing they’ve got what it takes to claim a strong result, something which they desperately need to elevate them from tenth in the Constructors’ Championship.

Rossiter is “confident” that is his side can achieve a big result in Berlin, with the team having enjoyed a “positive preparation period” ahead of the double-header.

“Berlin is very familiar territory for everyone in Formula E, and after three consecutive races on new circuits, competing on a track we know well should bring a degree of consistency. The team has enjoyed a successful past here and has been on the podium in Berlin’s past four races.

“Although Season 9 has brought its challenges so far, everyone in the team is in good spirits and after a positive preparation period, we’re confident that we can achieve a strong team result this weekend. Our focus remains on working together to make the most of opportunities available to us and minimising the mistakes.”