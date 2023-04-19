NEOM McLaren “relishing the challenge” ahead of “one of the ‘FE classics'”

Ian James, Team Principal of the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team has shared that the Woking-based outfit are “relishing the challenge” this season in the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with the British team on the hunt for their second podium this weekend at the Berlin E-Prix double-header.

After three new venues in a row, Formula E returns to a familiar setting this weekend at the Tempelhof Street Circuit, a venue which is known as “one of the most iconic” on the calendar. Given how the track is “cemented” in Formula E history, the grid will likely be incredibly close this weekend, due to just how much data the teams have on the track.

Of course, with this season consisting of the Gen3 cars and new Hankook tyres, there will still be plenty of learning to do; however, it will likely be easier for the entire field in Berlin. McLaren enter René Rast‘s home E-Prix sixth in the Constructors’ Championship and just eight-points off the top five, something McLaren presumably have their eyes on.

Thanks to rookie Jake Hughes finishing eighth and Rast finishing ninth, McLaren claimed a positive double-points finish at the previous round in São Paulo, their fourth double-points finish of the season. McLaren have certainly proven to have one of the most consistently quick packages on the grid, with their current issue being energy management.

If they’ve managed to work on that over the recent break then McLaren could be a real podium contender this weekend, with James having admitted that the team are “itching to hit the track again”.

“We’re itching to hit the track again after a good few weeks since our last race, out in Brazil. The season so far has provided the fans with lots of action, and the championship is living up to its promises as one of the most exciting racing series out there.



“It’s great to be returning to Berlin for one of the most iconic races on the Formula E calendar. The Berlin E-Prix has cemented itself as one of the ‘FE classics’ – the backdrop, the atmosphere and the races that have unfolded here in the past all contributing to its status.



“Although Berlin is known to all teams, this year will provide a fresh challenge as we hit the reset button with the Gen3 cars. The competition is also tougher than ever before, be we’re relishing the challenge. Now, bring on the action!”